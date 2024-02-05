Huskies hockey struggles through tough weekend with Wildcats | News, sports, jobs

HOUGHTON – It's been a while since the Michigan Tech Huskies hockey team had a weekend like they had Friday and Saturday nights against their rivals 100 miles away, the Northern Michigan Wildcats. On Friday in Marquette, the Wildcats earned all three CCHA points with a 4-1 win over the Huskies. On Saturday, the Huskies had two different one-goal leads, but ultimately tied the game with the Wildcats at 3-3. Northern Michigan got their fifth point of the weekend in the shootout.

The loss and draw dropped the Huskies to 11-12-6 overall and 8-8-2 in CCHA play.

HUSKIES LOSE LEAD LATE SATURDAY

Despite falling behind early, the Huskies twice found ways to take a one-goal lead. However, each time they did, the Wildcats came back later with the goal of evening things out. The two teams skated to a 3-3 tie Saturday night at MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton.

Huskies coach Joe Shawhan really liked what the Huskies did in the first 40 minutes on Saturday night, but didn't like the third period.

“The boys played hard” he said. “Some players play to win, and some players play not to lose. We play against teams that play to win, and I think we have a lot of guys that play not to lose.”

Michigan Tech had a big night from freshman center Max Koskipirtti. Playing on a line with freshman winger Isaac Gordon and alternate captain Ryland Mosley, Koskipirtti scored all three of the Huskies' goals in the match.

'They are very skilled players' said Koskipirtti. “They score goals, so it's easy to pass the puck to them.”

Mosley, who finished his night with a goal and an assist, also relished the chance to play with some smart young forwards.

“They are great players” Mosley said. “They're going to do a great job here for a long time. They skate with the puck. They make plays. They both score. It's a lot of fun to play with them.”

Trailing 1-0 after Wildcats center Connor Eddy scored on a rebound 6:16 into the game, the Huskies settled into the game and got to work. They finally made a power play at 7:26 when defenseman Josh Zinger was called for heeling.

It took 1:58 of the two-minute lead, but the Huskies found the back of the net when co-captain Arvid Caderoth knocked a rebound past a sprawled Beni Halasz. Both Mosley and Koskipirtti had chances before Caderoth cleared the ball.

The Huskies continued to pressure the Wildcats, with junior winger Alex Nordstrom getting a one-timer clear from the slot and co-captain Logan Pietila getting a look from the slot after picking up the puck from a scrum along the boards, but neither found a way through Halasz.

Michigan Tech finally got a lead at 11:57 when Koskipirtti jumped into the offensive zone on the forecheck, freeing the puck for Gordon, who entered the zone with speed. Gordon skated deep into the right circle and beat Halasz with a wrist shot past his right skate.

After freshman defenseman Chase Pietila was whistled for hooking, the Wildcats took the lead just 26 seconds later when winger Kristof Papp tipped a shot past alternate captain Blake Pietila.

The Huskies regained their one-goal lead at 14:59 when Mosley struck on the Huskies' second power play of the game. Chase Pietila and Koskipirtti both assisted on the goal.

Sophomore winger Kash Rasmussen had two good looks in the final two minutes of the period, but neither found a way through Halasz.

In the third period, Michigan Tech started much better than in the second, but could not sustain the pressure they started with. Instead, more often than not, they found themselves in their own situation, and it ultimately cost them when winger Michael Colella knocked a puck past Blake Pietila at 15:08.

In overtime, the Wildcats had the better scoring chances in the first half of the period, but the Huskies had some late looks, including one from junior winger Jack Works as time expired, but he couldn't bury it.

In the shootout, Gordon got the Huskies on the board first with a goal on the first shot attempt. However, he was the only Huskies player to score. Matvei Kabanov tied it as the second Wildcats shooter, and Colella won the shootout in third.

Blake Pietila made 31 saves in the tie.

HUSKIES FALL IN MARQUETTE FRIDAY

MARQUETTE – The Huskies fell 4-1 on Friday at the Berry Events Center. Sophomore defenseman Matthew Campbell scored the lone goal for the Huskies.

“It's obviously disappointing. If it's a big game and we have an opportunity to come out and play the way we want to play, we'll come out and do the opposite.” Huskies assistant coach Tyler Shelast said. “You know they're going to come out with a lot of energy, and it's up to us to match that and play with the same intensity.”

The Wildcats took a 3-0 lead with two goals in the first and one in the second. Michael Mesic opened the scoring 13:17 into the game after stealing the puck in the offensive zone and finishing a 2-on-1 with Mitch Deelstra.

Artem Shlaine gave the Wildcats a two-goal lead when he camped above the crease and scored a rebound at 18:15 of the first. Kevin Marx Noren and Zinger assisted on the piece.

Rylan Van Unen went on a top-shelf breakaway to give the home team a three-goal lead with 8:01 left in the second period. Artem Shlaine and Kabanov assisted on the piece.

Campbell got the Huskies on the board at 12:27 of the second with a long one-timer through traffic on the power play. Gordon assisted on Campbell's fourth of the season to extend his point streak to five games, and Logan Pietila added the secondary helper.

Shlaine scored his second of the night from Marx Noren and Papp for the final score of the night.

The Wildcats led in shots 32-22. Seven different Huskies had two shots on goal in the game.

Caderoth hit the crossbar late in the first period and was denied on a backhand attempt on a breakaway early in the second period.

Blake Pietila made 28 saves and Halasz stopped 21 shots for the home team.

The Huskies went 1-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-6 on the penalty kill.

NEXT ONE

The Huskies stay home this weekend as they host Minnesota State for Winter Carnival at MacInnes Student Ice Arena.

Today's latest news and more in your inbox