Flames from Liberty University





LYNCHBURG, Va. The Lady Flames tennis team dominated James Madison 4-0 on Sunday, posting a 2-0 weekend without losing a single match point. The Lady Flames tennis team dominated James Madison 4-0 on Sunday, posting a 2-0 weekend without losing a single match point. Maria Turchetto led Liberty (3-1) to sweep JMU (2-4). The freshman was involved in the clinching matches for both the doubles and singles rounds. Freshman Sadie Daavetilla (first win of the spring in singles) and Senior Esther Lovato achieved their first singles victories of the season. The Lady Flames battled for the doubles point on court three. Turchetto and Davtyan resisted a comeback bid from JMU and dominated the tiebreaker, winning 7-6 (7-1). Liberty improves to 8-6 against JMU all-time. The Lady Flames complete a 2-0 weekend sweep after topping Missouri 4-0 on Friday Thoughts from Head Coach Jeff Maren “I'm proud of the way the girls did their best today and fought with a lot of courage. I'm not sure if we had our best tennis, but we had a lot of fights. We did this for each other and also for Tiff ( Tiffany Nguyen ) who is currently in the hospital, we wanted to be able to fight hard for her. I think the girls were able to lock in and do that on any court. To God be the glory!” Freedom 4, James Madison 0 Singles Competition 1. M. Juliana P. Romero (LIBERTYW) vs. Daria Munteanu (JMU) 4-6, 3-2, unfinished

2. Marina Davtyan (LIBERTYW) vs. Cate Broerman (JMU) 1-6, 4-3, incomplete

3. Esther Lovato (LIBERTYW) final Ines Oliveira (JMU) 6-3, 6-0

4. Daniella O'Neill (LIBERTYW) vs. Hope Moulin (JMU) 6-3, 4-4, unfinished

5. Maria Turchetto (LIBERTYW) final Reka Matko (JMU) 6-3, 6-4

6. Sadie Daavettila (LIBERTYW) final Sara Sadadinović (JMU) 6-3, 6-3 Doubles match 1. Ines Oliveira/Daria Munteanu (JMU) def. M. Juliana P. Romero/ Sadie Daavettila (LIBERTYW) 6-3

2. Priscilla Janikian / Daniella O'Neill (LIBERTYW) final Hope Moulin/Cate Broerman (JMU) 6-4

3. Marina Davtyan / Maria Turchetto (LIBERTIV) final. Reka Matko/Hayley Glen (JMU) 7-6 (7-1) James Madison 2-5

Freedom 3-1 Order of finish: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (3,6,5)

Official: B Harrison, J Conley T-2:36 How it happened Double Liberty dropped the first point on court one to start the day. Daavetilla, substitute for Tiffany Nguyen was combined with Maria Juliana Parra Romero For the first time. The two won 6-3 at the expense of Ines Oliveira and Daria Munteanu.

was combined with For the first time. The two won 6-3 at the expense of Ines Oliveira and Daria Munteanu. The Lady Flames evened the score on court two Daniella O'Neill And Priscilla Janikian defeated Hope Moulin and Cate Broerman 6-4.

And defeated Hope Moulin and Cate Broerman 6-4. In a match that lasted over an hour, Davtyan and Turchetto held on against Reka Matko and Hayley Glen, 7-6 (7-1) to secure the doubles point. Singles Lovato earned her first singles victory of 2024 and her 108th career singles victory. The senior defeated Oliveira 6-3, 6-0.

Daavetilla performed for the Lady Flames lineup in the No. 6 singles match. The freshman defeated Sara Sadadanovic in a pair of 6-3 sets.

Turchetto took the winning fourth point on court five with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Matko 6-3, 6-4.

O'Neill (3-0 singles) was closing in on a victory as Liberty took the victory. The freshman had a 6-3, 4-4 lead over Houlin.

Parra Romero and Davtyan made a comeback at the time of Liberty's win, ultimately sending their matches to an incomplete. Next one Liberty welcomes eventual Conference USA foe Delaware (1-2) for a Saturday morning matchup. Delaware is expected to join the conference in 2025.

