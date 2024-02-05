Sports
Rachin Ravindra zooms into New Zealand's history books in first Test vs South Africa | Cricket
New Zealander Rachin Ravindra continued his exceptional performance in international cricket on Monday, smashing his maiden double century to help the Kane Williamson star post a huge first innings total against South Africa. Tim Southee and Co. batted first in the Test series opener at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval, reaching 477-7 in 141.3 overs at Tea. All-rounder Ravindra's overnight score of 118 on Day 2 of the series opener zoomed past the 150-run mark to put New Zealand on top at lunch.
South Africa's Ruan de Swardt broke the marathon tie between former New Zealand skipper Williamson and Ravindra, dismissing the ex-Kiwi skipper to earn his first Test wicket at the Bay Oval. Williamson played a brilliant knock of 118 off 289 balls to take the hosts to 271-3 in 94.5 overs before Ravindra took over and wrote his name in New Zealand's history books.
ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh's sharp response to Shubman Gill's century amid criticism from Ravi Shastri
Rachin Ravindra zooms in on the history books of New Zealand
With a single off South African skipper Neil Brand in the second session, New Zealander Ravindra completed his first-ever double century in the longest format. Ravindra ended his batting vigil with the highest score for a maiden Test century maker by a New Zealand player. Before Ravindra's batting masterclass against South Africa, Mathew Sinclair achieved the previous record by scoring 214 in 1999. Interestingly, Ravindra is the fourth New Zealand batsman to convert a maiden Test ton into a double century.
Ravindra guides Kiwis to 511 in the first innings
The 24-year-old was the standout player for the Black Caps at the 2023 ICC World Cup in India. The World Cup breakthrough star scored centuries against England, Australia and Pakistan at the ICC event last year. Rachin was named the emerging player of the 2023 season by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and completed his double century in 340 balls. Ravindra hit 21 fours and one six in his entertaining knockout against Proteas. Ravindra-inspired New Zealand posted 511 in 114 overs against the visitors. The younger Ravindra struggled for over two years to get his Test berth before the South Africa series. Ahead of the series opener, the Kiwi all-rounder played just three matches and scored 73 runs in six innings.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/rachin-ravindra-zooms-into-new-zealand-history-books-after-converting-maiden-test-ton-into-double-century-101707101290379.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rachin Ravindra zooms into New Zealand's history books in first Test vs South Africa | Cricket
- Grammy Awards 2024: Best Dressed Men on the Red Carpet Who Made Style Statements | Fashion trends
- VDMA proposes targeted support measures to strengthen Europe's solar power industry and drive green technology innovation
- Turkey's surprise central bank change makes investors optimistic
- Indonesia sees 5% growth as outlook hinges on vote outcome
- Parineeti reacts as Raghav shares his 'practical' tips for resolving fights | Bollywood
- Google changes Bard brand name to Gemini and releases app
- No. 18: What to do when a major earthquake occurs? | NHK WORLD-JAPAN Customized
- Flash floods expected in Hollywood: NWS
- Flames from Liberty University
- The 15 Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Grammy Awards
- Suburban mother talks about symptoms she almost missed – NBC Chicago