Rachin Ravindra zooms into New Zealand's history books in first Test vs South Africa | Cricket

New Zealander Rachin Ravindra continued his exceptional performance in international cricket on Monday, smashing his maiden double century to help the Kane Williamson star post a huge first innings total against South Africa. Tim Southee and Co. batted first in the Test series opener at Mount Maunganui's Bay Oval, reaching 477-7 in 141.3 overs at Tea. All-rounder Ravindra's overnight score of 118 on Day 2 of the series opener zoomed past the 150-run mark to put New Zealand on top at lunch. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra celebrates reaching his century during Day 1 of the first cricket test match between New Zealand and South Africa (AFP)

South Africa's Ruan de Swardt broke the marathon tie between former New Zealand skipper Williamson and Ravindra, dismissing the ex-Kiwi skipper to earn his first Test wicket at the Bay Oval. Williamson played a brilliant knock of 118 off 289 balls to take the hosts to 271-3 in 94.5 overs before Ravindra took over and wrote his name in New Zealand's history books.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Discover now!

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh's sharp response to Shubman Gill's century amid criticism from Ravi Shastri

Rachin Ravindra zooms in on the history books of New Zealand

With a single off South African skipper Neil Brand in the second session, New Zealander Ravindra completed his first-ever double century in the longest format. Ravindra ended his batting vigil with the highest score for a maiden Test century maker by a New Zealand player. Before Ravindra's batting masterclass against South Africa, Mathew Sinclair achieved the previous record by scoring 214 in 1999. Interestingly, Ravindra is the fourth New Zealand batsman to convert a maiden Test ton into a double century.

Ravindra guides Kiwis to 511 in the first innings

The 24-year-old was the standout player for the Black Caps at the 2023 ICC World Cup in India. The World Cup breakthrough star scored centuries against England, Australia and Pakistan at the ICC event last year. Rachin was named the emerging player of the 2023 season by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and completed his double century in 340 balls. Ravindra hit 21 fours and one six in his entertaining knockout against Proteas. Ravindra-inspired New Zealand posted 511 in 114 overs against the visitors. The younger Ravindra struggled for over two years to get his Test berth before the South Africa series. Ahead of the series opener, the Kiwi all-rounder played just three matches and scored 73 runs in six innings.