ACC releases unorthodox 2024 FSU football schedule

The ACC unveiled the 2024 football schedule for all 17 teams participating in the conference on Jan. 24, setting plans for one of the most highly anticipated seasons in college football history.

The season should be exciting for Florida State fans across America. This could very well be the final season in the ACC for the Seminoles and unlike last year, if the Noles remain undefeated they will not be eliminated from the now expanded twelve-team CFP.

The ACC will have three new members this season, all of whom have never played FSU. California, Stanford and Southern Methodist are now conference opponents, although Stanford is not on Noles' schedule in 2024.

The Seminoles will start their season earlier than most teams. Florida State will play their first game against conference foe Georgia Tech on August 24 in Dublin, Ireland, the first time the 'Noles will travel abroad for a game. The Seminoles have had months to prepare for the trip across the pond and are expected to travel well.

Florida State returns home after their trip to Ireland to take on another ACC opponent in Boston College for a primetime matchup on Labor Day Monday.

The Seminoles have a bye week to rest after their first two games. When they return to Doak Campbell Stadium on September 14, head coach Mike Norvell's former team, the Memphis Tigers, will be waiting for them.

After the Florida States-Memphis game, they welcome the California Golden Bears to Doak Campbell Stadium on September 21, then hit the road for a game in Dallas against SMU the following week. It is their first ACC road game at a new location for the Garnet and Gold.

After their battle with Clemson, FSU will rest again with their second bye week before traveling to Durham, North Carolina for a Friday night matchup against Duke.

Florida State ends the final five games of the season with a tough slate. After traveling to Durham, the Seminoles will take a quick flight to Coral Gables to take on the Miami Hurricanes, their bitter rival. The Noles had success at Hard Rock Stadium in 2022. They blew out the Hurricanes 45-3.

FSU fans always circle certain games before the season, the Clemson game being one of them. In what has become the most important game in the ACC year after year, the Clemson Tigers come to Tallahassee on October 5.

Florida State will play their final conference game of the regular season on November 2. It could be the latter due to the ongoing legal battle between FSU and the ACC. North Carolina will travel to Doak Campbell and look to avenge their road loss to the Seminoles in 2021.

In the history of college football, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish ranks as one of the most storied and historically significant college football programs. FSU has had a series of memorable games with the Irish dating back to 1993. But on November 9, the Noles will travel to South Bend, Indiana for their final road game to avenge their losses at the hands of the Irish in 2020 and 2021. .

Florida State will enjoy their final bye week of the season after their clash with the Irish and return home for their final two games. FSU will play a warm-up game against Charleston Southern on November 23 before the Seminoles host the hated Florida Gators on November 30.

College football will expand to a 12-team playoff to determine the national champion in 2024. If the Seminoles don't get a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff (CFP), they would have to play an additional quarterfinal match on the road. to secure a national title. Teams could play more than 16 games this season with the new format.