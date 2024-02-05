Indiana club hockey ends the regular season 25-5 with a sweep of Bradley University





Indiana club hockey concluded the regular season with a sweep against Bradley University on February 2-3. The club played at Frank Southern Ice Arena on February 2 and at Perry Park in Indianapolis on February 3. The club's record stands at 25-5 with a No. 3 regional ranking, the most wins the club has ever recorded in the regular season. Senior Night took place on February 2, with the Hoosiers wearing pink in support of breast cancer awareness. The club partnered with Zeta Tau Alpha to raise money for the American Cancer Society by selling merchandise. The Hoosiers honored senior goaltenders Sammy Bilis, Nathan Chinni and Brendan McCaskey before the puck dropped. Senior defenseman Matthew McKay was not present. The first period of the February 2 game was scoreless and the score remained 0-0 well into the second period. Freshman winger Ben Rosenberg scored the first goal of the night with seven minutes left in the second frame, sparking a shift in momentum for the Hoosiers. Freshman forward Jake Rock scored on a rebound with three minutes left in the period and the second frame ended 2-0. Junior forward Ithan DeLorenzo scored the first goal of the final period with 16 minutes remaining. Sophomore defenseman Ray Meiers bounced the puck off a Bradley defenseman to make the score 4-0. DeLorenzo secured his brace immediately afterwards. Bilis kept a clean sheet until the final eight minutes of the game, when Bradley senior forward Tommy Davis scored the team's only goal of the night. Junior forward Drew Micheli got his revenge soon after to cut the Hoosiers' five-goal lead. The final score was 6-1. On the February 3 game, Rosenberg scored the first goal of the game for the second time, giving the Hoosiers an early lead. Bradley answered with a goal from senior forward Zach Pearce. In the second period, Braves junior forward Wes Straker scored on the power play. Indiana freshman defenseman Zach Hardy scored not long after. The final three minutes of the second period were active, with Indiana securing two goals from junior forward Patrick Brandeburg and DeLorenzo. The second frame ended 4-2. Rosenberg gave Indiana its fifth goal of the night on a power play in the third period. Junior forward Aidan Simoneau followed shortly after with the sixth. Rosenberg then completed his hat trick to make it 7-2. DeLorenzo scored the final goal of the night and the game ended 8-2. Indiana head coach Andrew Weiss said he was pleased with the club's performance this season. We had super high expectations for this group just because we knew what was coming back, Weiss said. But the idea that we're finishing the regular season with 25 wins compared to last year's team that had 19, I think we're exceeding expectations so far. The Hoosiers advance to the Tri-State Collegiate Hockey League Tournament at the Queen City Sportsplex in Cincinnati, Ohio, to try for their third title. The tournament will take place from February 9 to 11. The American Collegiate Hockey Association will release additional regional rankings at the end of February 4 and confirm the final regular season rankings on February 11. Indiana is currently ranked No. 3, but if the club advances to No. 2, it could bypass the ACHA Division II regional tournament and secure a spot at the 2024 ACHA National Championships. The national championship will be held March 7-17 in St. Louis.

