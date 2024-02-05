Sports
Table tennis: Ankunda clear, Kasoma wins million shilling thriller
When Tendo Kasoma reached the winning point of the last match, Joshua Magaya disappeared like vapor into space. But the lasting memory will be of a half-naked Benjamin Achuma screaming and bending over, kissing the concrete floor of the Lugogo Indoor Arena with his forehead.
The Ndejje University student had a good day at the end of the first Uganda Table Tennis Association National League but he needed Kasoma's hand to finish second and win the Sh1m cash prize.
Earlier, Sam Ankunda, the only one to beat Achuma on Saturday, had claimed the top spot, and Shs1.5m after wiping out all nine of his opponents in the second leg in one day.
Ankunda was the title favourite, but two defeats in successive weeks hampered his progress and confidence, and on Saturday seven players were in the title bracket.
Kibuli SSS's imperious Ankunda even took revenge on Imran Luwooza (3-1) and Kasoma (3-0), who recently defeated him in the first leg. He finished with 34 points from 18 games.
“I told you that I will correct the mistakes that cost me those two games in the first leg. And you saw that today,” Ankunda said. Daily monitor.
“I feel great because when I lost, people including my knockers said a lot. But in sports we win, we lose but we shake hands. So I thank God, my teammates and my coaches.”
Ankunda said he will give the money to his mother to plan for it.
Teen sensation Jemimah Nakawala also won all nine of her matches on the day, including a 3-2 defeat to Parvin Nangonzi.
But with both friends and clubmates tied on 35 points, Nangonzi, undefeated in the first leg, took gold as she won more sets in total.
“It's great that I won this competition. It's my first time. I'm also happy that I won the money, and if I get it, I will make plans for it.”
So in the final match of the day, Magaya looked to claim second place and join his three club mates in the money bracket. But Kasoma from Mbogo Mixed School said, “No sir.”
Magaya won the first set 13-11 to cheers from the corner of his club, but with all attention focused on this game on table 6, and many fed up with the dominance of the Nakasero Table Tennis Club, they sided with Kasoma. And when he won the second set 11-7, you couldn't feel the almost emptiness of the Arena. And that was the look everywhere.
Magaya regained the lead and claimed the third set 12-10. Water bottles hitting plastic chairs amplified the sound. Kasoma equalized 11-9 in set four. The mood got crazier. Screams, dances. Magaya led the deciding set five 10-6, taking just one point to victory.
Kasoma's hard work seemed wasted. The morale of his fans dropped. But the unpredictable boy claimed a point, another, and another, as Nakasero slowly fell silent. Come on Joshua, said a young voice.
But Kasoma was in predator mode, scoring six straight points to make it 12-10. He literally grabbed the Shs1m envelope from Magaya's clenched fist to Achuma's open hands. Crazy stuff.
