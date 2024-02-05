Gymnastics soars past Kent State with solid effort on bars and floor





MUNCIE, Ind. – – Ball State continued to shine on both the bars and floor Sunday, using strong efforts in every rotation to earn a hard-fought 196.075-195.525 victory over Kent State in front of another energetic crowd at Worthen Arena. “We had some bright moments of greatness, and we had some moments of mistakes,” the head coach said Joanna Saleem said after the meeting. “Normally we're pretty good at starting strong on vault, but today we weren't as refined. But as I told them after the competition, I was proud of the fact that we never panicked, even when there were mistakes. “We stayed patient, we stayed confident and continued to do solid gymnastics as a whole to end up with a win. It's good to see that they can adapt when things aren't quite right.” After a slow start on vault, the Cardinals (9-1; 2-0 MAC) proved why they are one of the nation's best on beam, tying for the third-best team score in program history with a 49.275. The effort was led by Senior Hannah Ruthberg who captured the event title and matched her career best with a routine of 9.925. Freshman Ashley Szymanski and graduate student Megan Teter each added 9.900, with Szymanski's score being her fourth 9.900 or higher on beams this season. The big bet on bars in the second rotation helped the Cardinals maintain a slim lead of 146,750 to 146,700 heading into the final rotation. At that point, BSU's floor team took control of the competition, with all six gymnasts in the lineup scoring 9.775 or higher. Sophomore Zoe Middleton paved the way by matching her career best at the event and taking the follow-up victory with BSU's second 9.925 of the day. Teter also added her second 9.900 of the competition, giving BSU five total scores of 9.900 or higher, four better than the Golden Flashes (6-3; 0-1 MAC) earned on the day. Throw in a 9.875 from senior Victoria Henry and a strong floor start of 9.850 from Ruthberg, as well as 9.775s from freshman Ava Molina and oldest Suki Pfister and the Cardinals had a team floor score of 49.325 to dominate the final rotation as KSU scored 48.825 on beam. While the Cardinals did their best in the aforementioned two rotations, there were also solid efforts on the other two apparatus, with Pfister winning the vault with her 9.850 and junior Grace Sumner tied for second place on beam at 9.850. With a score of 9.925 on bars and 9.850 on floor, Ruthberg captured the meet's all-around title with a 39.300. She also scored 9.825 on beam and 9.700 on vault. Teter was a close second at 39.200, with her 9.900s on beam and floor, along with a 9.725 on vault and a 9.675 on beam. “What I'm really excited about as of today is that even though mistakes were made, they didn't overwhelm us,” Saleem added. “That's a huge moment for us because we can compete until the last routine, despite a few mishaps here and there.” The Cardinals will face another tough competitive test on Friday when they travel to Mount Pleasant, Michigan for a 6 p.m. showdown with Central Michigan.

