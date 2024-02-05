The future stars of Crickets shine during the talent camp





By Bethany Alvaro Next generation Shane Warne is becoming successful faster than you might think. The next Don Bradman is just around the corner. Sydney Catholic Schools (SCS) and Cricket NSW have continued their long-standing partnership by revamping activity camps for young cricketers to perfect their expertise in a bid to identify promising cricket talent among students. The camp showcases the commitment of both organizations' missions to empower young players and advance their skills in the game. Thirty students from years 4-8 received unique training and advice from seasoned NSW cricket coaches at the home of NSW cricket. The renowned training center, Cricket Central, opened in 2022 for the NSW Men's and Women's Cricket teams, as well as the Sixers and Thunder BBL and WBBL teams, providing students with an incomparable atmosphere in which to train. With a major focus on talent identification, the two-day camp enabled the best young cricketers to enhance their skills and move closer to professional success by offering expert training, tailor-made programs and opportunities for individual and team growth. Lachlan M, a Year 6 student from St Christophers Panania, reflected on his experiences of being grateful for the skills he has developed and used in competitions. I enjoyed coming to the SCS cricket camps because the feedback the elite coaches give me on my bowling, batting and fielding, I incorporate into rep and club cricket, he said. The Catholic Weekly. I have been to five camps and it would be an absolute pleasure to visit more. Daily activities spanned from team skills development to specialized individual approaches, all with the aim of giving students the best opportunities for success. To ensure that young players can be successful in a team environment, emphasis was placed on sportsmanship, communication and fair play. This was achieved through measures such as group training and collective match viewings. By offering students specific training exercises focused on strategic thinking, time management awareness and coordination, individual skill development was achieved in the student's primary field of expertise, whether bowling, batting or fielding. Cameron S, fellow Year 6 student from St Christophers Panania, sums up the spirit of the event by explaining that the camp has a variety of benefits such as making friends, learning new skills and using new and professional equipment. “I like coming to these SCS camps because the activities are fun and help me improve,” he said. Students gained appreciation for more than just the physical skills being taught. Elements of emotional intelligence were spread throughout the camp to promote an environment of positivity, camaraderie and resilience. Students learned how to learn and improve their views on success and failure, overcome challenges, and form healthy friendships both on and off the field. The holistic approach that SCS and Cricket NSW bring to cricket, developing teamwork and individualism, emotional and physical strength, is generating a new wave of cricketers who have the potential to achieve greatness.

