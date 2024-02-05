Is there football today? Sunday NFL Games, Pro Bowl and Super Bowl schedule





Are there any NFL games today? While the postseason takes a week off as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Super Bowl 58, the rest of the NFL will be on hand for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games, which will involve the invited participants. The NFC currently has a six-point lead. Can they hold on, or will the AFC come back to win? Are there any NFL games on Sunday today? While Super Bowl 58 doesn't start until next Sunday, today marks the final day of the NFL's revamped Pro Bowl Games competition. The league divided the Pro Bowl competition into twelve events over two days, with six events per day. A win in an event earns a conference three points toward the overall score. On Thursday, the NFC won four of six events and scored 12 points. Who will make the switch to the AFC today? While there are more position-specific events, a number of 7-on-7 flag football matches also start today. Who will take home the Pro Bowl trophy? Here's how to watch the final day of the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. 2024 Pro Bowl Games Championship Start time : 3:00 PM ET

: 3:00 PM ET Channel : ESPN, ABC, Disney XD

: ESPN, ABC, Disney XD Livestream options: ESPN+, NFL+, YouTube TV The NFC saw many players score points on the first day of Pro Bowl Games action. While most of the focus is on the football field, the NFL has taken on other interests for the Pro Bowl. Last year, Bills safety Jordan Poyer won the game with the longest drive. This year's Pro Bowl Dallas punter Bryan Anger landed less than two meters from the hole to win the Closest to the Pin competition. In today's Pro Bowl Games, the off-field focus shifts to consoles for the fourth year in a row, as EA Sports hosts the Madden NFL competition Pro Bowl event. The NFC looks to defend its title starting in 2023 and add three more points to their total in the Pro Bowl Games Championship quest. When is Super Bowl 58? While all eyes are on the Pro Bowl festivities this week, when does Super Bowl 58 start? With the 49ers and Chiefs resting before next Sunday's big game, 14 players voted into the Pro Bowl from the two teams that were replaced. Given the importance of the Lombardi Trophy, both teams are competing to be as healthy as possible. San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs Get started time : 6:30 PM ET

: 6:30 PM ET Channel : CBS, Nickelodeon

: CBS, Nickelodeon Live streamoptions: Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV Come-from-behind wins have been necessary in both postseason games for the 49ers this season, but they have been a dominant force in the NFC all season. San Francisco held a two-possession lead in eleven of their twelve regular-season wins. With dominant forces on both sides of the ball and favorable health, it's no wonder the 49ers found their way to Super Bowl 58. But will they be able to contain Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and avenge the Super Bowl 54 loss? MORE: NFL Pro Bowl rosters Kansas City's defensive presence will make things more challenging for QB Brock Purdy and San Francisco's offense. But will the weaknesses in KC's offensive support group be the Chiefs' downfall? As the 2023 NFL season comes to a close, the 2024 NFL Draft is on the horizon. Pro Football Network has you covered, from team design needs to the Top 100 prospects available. Plus, start PFNs Mock Draft Simulator to put yourself in the general manager's chair and make all the calls! Listen to the PFN Fantasy Podcast Listen to the PFN Fantasy Podcast! Click on the embedded player below to listen, or you can find the PFN Fantasy Podcast iTunes, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms. Be sure to subscribe and leave a 5-star review! Would you rather watch? look at the PFN Fantasy Podcast on our Fantasy YouTube channel.

