Men's tennis beats Rice and Nicholls – LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA The LSU Men's Tennis Team (6-1) had a double-header on Sunday, February 4, at the LSU Tennis Complex. Gameday for the Tigers started at noon CT against Rice (4-3). After that game, LSU took on Nicholls (1-2) at 4:45 p.m.
LSU vs. Rice
Double
The Tigers started the match strong and took the doubles point. On court number 1, Stefan Latinovic and Aleksi Lofman teamed up against Yasha Zemel and Trinity Grear. Latinovic and Lofman quickly achieved the first victory of the day, winning 6-3. The Tiger duo improved to a 2-0 record in doubles on court No. 1.
Rice earned their first win of the day when Kabeer Kapasi and Petro Kuzmenok defeated Julien Penzlin and Alessio Vasquez 6-3.
The Tigers earned the doubles point when Welsh Hotard and George Stoupe won their match on court No. 2. Hotard and Stoupe fought against Arthus de la Bassetiere and Eduardo Morias and narrowly won 7-5. Hotard and Stoupe improved their perfect record to make it 3-0 on court No. 2.
Singles
The Tigers started the singles with a rout on court No. 2. Lofman fell 6-2, 6-3 to Grear, with Rice getting their only point of the match.
Penzlin won his court and put the Tigers ahead again after defeating Kapasi on court No. 6. In the first set between Penzlin and Kapasi, they went to a tiebreaker. The first set went to the Tigers and Penlin won 7-6(5). Penzlin quickly added to the board in the second set, winning 6-3.
Latinovic kept the momentum from his doubles win to earn another point for the Tigers. Latinovic quickly defeated Zemel in the first set 6-3. The second set ended in a tiebreak, with Latinovic winning 7-6(6). Latinovic now has a 4-0 record in the No. 1 court.
Dong made it 4-1 in the match and secured the team victory for the Tigers with a victory on court No. 5. Dong faced Petro Kuzemenok in three sets. In the first set Dong fell 5-7. Dong won the second set 6-3, forcing the third set. Dong earned another point for the Tigers, winning 6-2.
Rudy Ceccon also went to three sets in his singles match, but took the win on court No. 3. Ceccon lost 6-3 to Bassetiere in the first set. He fought back in the second set, winning 6-4 and then narrowly claimed a 7-5 victory in the third set.
Stoupe earned the final point for the Tigers in his singles match. Stoupe faced Emir Sendogan in three sets. In the first set, Stoupe quickly won 6-3. Sendogan fought back in the second set to beat Stoupe 6-3. In the third set, Stoupe and Sendogan fought for the lead in a tiebreak. Stoupe ended the match by beating Sendogan 7(12)6-(10). His win pushed the match score to 6-1 in favor of the Tigers.
LSU vs. Nicholls
Double
The Tigers kept the momentum from the first doubles match against Nicholls. On court No. 3, Julien Penzlin and Chen Dong teamed up against Gerhard Venter and Omar Morsy. Penzlin and Dong won 6-2 in their first match together in the 2024 dual season.
Welsh Hotard and Ben Koch took the doubles point on court No. 2. Hotard and Koch defeated Harry Collins and Kotaro Matsumura 6-3.
Singles
The Tigers won five of six singles courts against the Colonels. After gaining the doubles point, Koch earned the first singles victory of the match. He defeated Ventar on court No. 6 in a fast-paced match, winning 6-1, 6-0.
Lofman made his first appearance of the season on the No. 1 singles court. Lofman bounced back from his earlier singles match defeat against Rice to defeat Morsy in straight sets 6-1, 6-1.
Hotard secured the victory on court No. 5, extending LSU's lead to 3-0. Hotard defeated Sasso in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, increasing his record on court No. 5 to 3-2.
Vasquez competed in the No. 4 field for the first time this season. He faced Matsumura and dropped only three games in total, winning the first set 6–1 and then taking the second 6–2.
The final victory of the day was secured by Rudy Ceccon on court No. 2. Ceccon went to three sets in his match against Lamothe. In the first set, Ceccon quickly won 6-1. Lamothe fought in the second set and evened the score by winning 6-2. In the third set, Ceccon finished the match strongly and won 10-4.
Nicholls got their only point of the day on court No. 3 when Collins defeated Dong. The first set went to a tiebreak with Collins beating Dong 7-6 (4). In the second set, Dong fell 6-4.
Next one
The Tigers will take on Tulane at the LSU Tennis Complex on Wednesday, February 7 at 5:30 p.m.
Results
LSU 6, Rice 1
Double
1.Latinovic/Lofman (LSU) def. Bran/Grear (rice) 6-3
2. Hotard/Stoupe (LSU) final. Bassetiere/Morias (rice) 7-5
3. Kapasi/Kuzmenok (Rice) final. Penzlin/Vasquez (LSU) 6-3
Singles
1.Stefan Latinovic (LSU) def. Yasha Zemel (Rice) 6-3, 7-6(6)
2. Trinity Grear (Rice) def. Aleksi Lofman (LSU) 6-2, 6-3
3. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Arthus de la Bassetiere (rice) 3-6, 6-4, 7-5
4.George Stoupe (LSU) def. Emir Sendogan (Rice) 6-3, 3-6, 7(12)-6(10)
5.Chen Dong (LSU) def. Petro Kuzmenok (Rice) 5-7, 6-3, 6-2
6.Julien Penzlin (LSU) def. Kabeer Kapasi (rice) 7-6(5), 6-3
Match notes
Order of finishing:
Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (2,6,1,5,3,4)
LSU6, Nicholls1
Double
1.Latinovic/Lofman (LSU) vs. Sasso/Lamothe (NSU), unfinished
2. Hotard/Koch (LSU) final. Collins/Matsumura (NSU) 6-3
3.Penzlin/Dong (LSU) final. Venter/Morsy (NSU) 6-2
Singles
1.Alexi Lofman (LSU) def. Omar Morsy (NSU) 6-1,6-1
2. Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Quentin Lamothe (NSU) 6-1, 2-6, 10-4
3.Harry Collins (NSU) def. Chen Dong (LSU) 7-6(4), 6-4
4.Alessio Vasquez (LSU) defeated Kotaro Matsumura (NSU) 6-1, 6-2
5. Welsh Hotard (LSU) def. Antonio Sasso (NSU) 6-3, 6-3
6. Ben Koch (LSU) def. Gerhard Venter (NSU) 6-1, 6-0
Match notes
Order of finishing:
Doubles (3.2); Singles (6, 1, 5, 4, 2, 3)
