Glenwood Springs Hockey Edges Steamboat Springs, 3-2

The Glenwood Springs Demons celebrate their first goal of the game on Friday, scored by senior Jacob Barlow.

Taylor Cramer/Post Independent

The No. 1 Glenwood Springs Demons defeated the No. 2 Steamboat Sailors in a close matchup on Friday night, with the score resulting in a 3-2 win for the Demons.

The two teams faced each other twice in seven days. The Demons played their part in Steamboat's senior night last Friday before the tables were turned exactly one week later.

“We had to feed the energy in our own shed,” Demons senior co-captain Jake Barlow said after the win. “We wanted to flip the script from the first game in Steamboat.”

In 2024, the Demons were allowed to practice a full week for the first time, which paid off. Glenwood took an early 2-0 lead in the first period and played lockdown defense throughout.

“We knew we had to tighten up our team defense,” senior assistant captain Jase Joslin said. “In the last few games we have given away too many scoring chances in dangerous areas. We talked about that all week in practice.”

Barlow was the one to get the Demons on the board first, putting the home side ahead seven minutes into the first period. Barlow got his stick in the way of a Steamboat neutral zone pass, causing the puck to bounce off the stick of junior linemate Brayden Dacumas. Junior Ryan Rigney found senior defenseman Jase Joslin on the blue line. With great vision, Joslin swung the puck to a streaking Barlow, who had found an opening in the seam, and he was not about to miss that opening of the net. The home crowd erupted as the top line celebrated in the corner.

The Demons took a 2-0 lead five minutes later on Rigney's backhand. A crooked breakout pass bounced off Rigney's stick to junior Jacob Roggies and turned into an odd rush. Roggie walked into the zone with the puck on his stick as Rigney rushed to join him on his left. Roggie dumped it around the hashes and Rigney's soft backhand snuck through the goalkeeper's five-hole.

“Roggie was able to give me a sweet pass on my backhand,” Rigney said. “I wanted to make sure I got the puck on net, saw an open twin and was able to finish it.”

The scoreboard read 2-0 through the second period and much of the third period. The next score change came with four minutes remaining. A ticky-tack shaving call left the Demons shorthanded for 15 seconds. The Sailors won the face-off, working the puck from the far winger across the boards all the way around to the other far winger, who fired a shot through a sizable screen. The puck bounced off the top of senior goalie Marek Senn's left leg pad and into the net.

The Sailors started to fizzle after scoring their first goal, generating numerous scoring opportunities in a very short space of time. The Demons managed to get the puck deep, but Rigney drew a bad penalty with 51 seconds left.

The tension became as thick as the ice they skated on before the puck dropped into the Demons zone. The Sailors played with a certain desperation, and the Demons managed to take advantage of it. No one on Steamboat wanted to shoot the puck, giving Glenwood time to attack the puck carrier. The cookie bounced loose as players fell over themselves trying to gain possession of the ball. Senior co-captain Ian Cole was the one to find the puck first. He took control of his own blue line and fired into the empty net.

The 35-yard shot was perfect and the Demons took the 3-1 lead with 33 seconds left.

“When Ian got the puck on his stick, after all the hard work clearing the puck after the penalty, there was no doubt in my mind that he would hit the open net,” said head coach Tim Cota. “At that point, he's laser-focused. It was a big penalty and a big goal.”

Every aspect of the game was completed except the time remaining on the clock. The players battled for the puck for the last 30 seconds. With less than five seconds left, Steamboat grabbed the puck and lazily shot Senn. Remarkably, the puck sailed past his outstretched glove and into the back of the net, making the final score 3-2. Even the Sailors were surprised to see the score change one last time.

“The Sailors are well informed and certainly have skilled players who know how to perform,” Cota said. “We knew we were in for a battle, and we had to counter it with a swarm mentality. Our team came through with a nice defensive effort.”

With only four games remaining in the regular season, it is crucial that the Demons keep their foot on the accelerator until the finish. Glenwood will host three games over the next week before playing a final game on February 16 to close out the season.

The Sailors are one of two teams to beat Glenwood this season, with the other (Crested Butte) visiting on Saturday, but neither of those losses came on their home ice. In fact, the Demons haven't lost at home since January 4 of last year. This is big news for the Demons, who end their season with three of four home games.

The Demons look forward to three home games next week and then close out their regular season on Feb. 16 when they travel to take on the Summit Tigers.