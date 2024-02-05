Who wins in Tennessee vs. NCAA football? Expert lawyer weighs in

The Supreme Court's 2021 Alston decision, which struck down the NCAA, remains a hurdle for college sports' governing body when it goes to court in antitrust cases.

The NCAA has the right to try to enforce its rules. However, the legality of these rules may be put to the test.

The NCAA's latest investigation into the Tennessee Vols became public a day before Tennessee's attorney general sued the NCAA. Chance? We don't think so.

I'm not a lawyer, but I sometimes play one in my column. How could I not? The NCAA is often sued and university administrators make statements such as ' Sherman Antitrust Act as casual as they always said, sold out crowd. I can't resist writing about the goings-on in the courtroom.

Anyway, I got straight As in my legal systems classes while earning a minor in college, so I'm basically a lawyer, right?

Not exactly.

Luckily, if I need help filling in the gaps, I have real lawyers to call.

Then Lust knows how to make sports lawsuits an issue for people like me. Lust is a sports law attorney at Moritt Hock & Hamroff LLP in New York and a professor of sports law at the New York Law School. He also hosts the popular Behavior harmful podcast about sports law.

Lust and others in the sports law community are abuzz about the ongoing clash between the NCAA and Tennessee.

The NCAA is investigating the Vols for possible NIL violations. UT is fighting back, and the attorneys general from Tennessee and Virginia are suing the NCAA in an antitrust lawsuit.

It's probably the biggest case yet, of all the different cases out there, about the power of the NCAA, Lust told me.

Lust helped me unpack this further:

What's at stake for the NCAA and Tennessee in this matchup?

LUST: The NCAA was probably best known for its enforcement, going after schools and putting people on probation. That's the NCAA I grew up in. Since July 1, 2021, they really haven't had any power in that NIL world. So there are some things going on in broad daylight that made it seem like the NCAA was unwilling or unable to enforce that area. From an optical perspective, the court case Since it's being filed within a day (after the NCAA investigation) becomes public, I think this sends a really big message if the NCAA wants to exercise their power, and now the schools are pushing back.

As far as the legacy of the NCAA goes, this (case) really speaks to the heart of the NCAA because it can punish anyone across the country for (NIL).

For Tennessee, they aren't afraid to get their hands dirty. They are ready to go to war.

The NCAA hasn't offered many NIL guidelines, but had two guidelines from the beginning: NIL could not be used as a recruiting incentive, and paying for play remained a no-no. If this NCAA investigation determines that UT or its collective violated these guidelines, can the NCAA enforce its rules and impose severe penalties on Tennessee?

LUST: If the NCAA is trying to enforce their own rules, they certainly have the right to do so. Whether these rules are lawful is another question, and whether these rules constitute an unfair restraint of trade is the crux of the lawsuit.

I don't know of anything that would stop the NCAA from digging back a year and a half, two years. I just think it's unfair and perhaps unwise, given the landscape of NIL.

The NCAA almost created the Wild West because the sheriff relinquished the town. They were gone. There were no NIL penalties from July 1, 2021 to February 2023.

Your question is: can they do that? Certainly. I just think it's unwise to go back to incidents before Charlie Baker (who became NCAA president on March 1, 2023).

Now that the sheriff is coming back to town, I'm not sure who wants the sheriff to return. This lawsuit alleges that the NCAA guidelines violate the Sherman Antitrust Act. Can you explain that action for us?

LUST: The Sherman Antitrust Act is intended to prevent unlawful restraints on trade. It is intended to enable competition between entities or individuals in the marketplace. Currently, NCAA policy does not allow a school or collective, or really any kind of money, to be used (used as an inducement) for someone to transfer or attend a particular school. I think the gist of the Tennessee lawsuit says, why not? Why is that the case? If the law of our country allows free competition among competitors, and the NCAA will not allow that competition by allowing students to make a truly informed and fair decision about the existing monetary system, that doesn't really help competition. If anything, it's stifling competition and athletes' freedom of choice.

There's really a growing discomfort between what the NCAA is doing want to to be the law of the land and whatever is the law of the land.

I think I understand why the NCAA tried unsuccessfully for years to get federal NIL legislation or federal antitrust relief. I think they were afraid something like this would happen.

LUST: That's 100% correct. They are caught between a rock and a hard place. They have all these states with different rules. You have a concurring opinion of Judge Brett Kavanaugh in Alston that said the NCAA is not above the law.

So you have the Supreme Court with a huge decision against you. You have state laws that conflict with each other, that conflict with NCAA policy, so they're trying to find a lifeline somewhere, and a federal law would seemingly eliminate that inconsistency at the state level. It could provide some relief on an antitrust basis.

In the short term, there are all these different arrows aimed at the NCAA. They need to do something to show Congress they're trying, and some enforcement policies make sense and it makes sense to go after some schools, but you're asking for a fight if you go after (a notable one) Power Five program is on, so it's just a matter of It took some time for someone to turn around and question that authority.

If the NCAA loses this lawsuit, that would essentially stop them from enforcing its NIL rules, right?

LUST: Right now it's just a matter limited to Tennessee and Virginia, but I think the NCAA would be smart and change their policy instead of filing fifty lawsuits across the country.

It seems like the NCAA is often on the losing side in court. Why?

LUST: The short answer to that question is that the NCAA has decided to appeal the Alston case (all the way to the Supreme Court), and if you have a case that generally concerns compensation allowed to student-athletes , the Supreme Court ruled so vehemently in favor of the athletes. , 9-0, that case, Alston, will be cited in each of these cases.

Taking the case to the Supreme Court and losing created a bad precedent (for the NCAA) that applies to all 50 states. That's why in this era everyone assumes the NCAA is going to lose. It's because of the Alston case.

That's why the NCAA is addressing this with additional money for it in the sports codes.

NCAA lawyers are getting some training and the Sherman Act remains a sticky wicket.

Blake Toppmeye is the SEC columnist for the USA TODAY Network.

