Blind hockey players face each other on the ice rink





The first time Doug Goist heard about blind hockey, he laughed. It was 2016 and one of the founders of the Washington Blind Hockey Club had asked him to attend a try-it event. “I thought it was crazy,” says Goist, who enjoyed watching pro and Olympic hockey before losing his sight at age 30 to a genetic disease. You have people at high speed on skates with boards all around. Are you going to tell me there's also a blind Formula 1 try-it event? Goist went anyway and has been hooked ever since. The 55-year-old Alexandria native plays goalkeeper for the club, which has 15 active members and has welcomed more than 150 participants since its inception in 2016. We've had players as young as five and as old as 70, says Kevin Brown, who in addition to playing and coaching is also president of the WBHC. Some of them played the game and had a vision before, but lost it over time. Others were born completely blind. Organized blind hockey, which has been played in Canada since the 1970s, came to the U.S. in 2014 with a team from New York. Today there are more than a dozen clubs across the country, including the Maine Blind Bears and the Hartford Braillers. While some rules distinguish the sport, such as the ban on white jerseys, which can be difficult for the visually impaired to see against the ice, it largely resembles the sighted version, making it more meaningful to players. You'll gain more self-confidence, says Brown. You realize that you can handle yourself in unknown situations. It is liberating to know that you are not dependent on someone to guide you. And damn, it's really fun. This article appears in the January issue of Washingtonian.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonian.com/2024/02/05/blind-hockey-players-in-the-dc-area-are-facing-off-in-the-rink/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos