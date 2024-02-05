Connect with us

Blind hockey players face each other on the ice rink

The first time Doug Goist heard about blind hockey, he laughed. It was 2016 and one of the founders of the Washington Blind Hockey Club had asked him to attend a try-it event. “I thought it was crazy,” says Goist, who enjoyed watching pro and Olympic hockey before losing his sight at age 30 to a genetic disease. You have people at high speed on skates with boards all around. Are you going to tell me there's also a blind Formula 1 try-it event?

Goist went anyway and has been hooked ever since. The 55-year-old Alexandria native plays goalkeeper for the club, which has 15 active members and has welcomed more than 150 participants since its inception in 2016. We've had players as young as five and as old as 70, says Kevin Brown, who in addition to playing and coaching is also president of the WBHC. Some of them played the game and had a vision before, but lost it over time. Others were born completely blind.

Organized blind hockey, which has been played in Canada since the 1970s, came to the U.S. in 2014 with a team from New York. Today there are more than a dozen clubs across the country, including the Maine Blind Bears and the Hartford Braillers. While some rules distinguish the sport, such as the ban on white jerseys, which can be difficult for the visually impaired to see against the ice, it largely resembles the sighted version, making it more meaningful to players. You'll gain more self-confidence, says Brown. You realize that you can handle yourself in unknown situations. It is liberating to know that you are not dependent on someone to guide you. And damn, it's really fun.

Brothers Nate (in red) and Aiden McCown are 17-year-old seniors at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring and members of the Washington Blind Hockey Club. Both have albanism, a medical condition that affects pigment levels in the skin, hair and eyes and impairs their visual acuity and depth perception. They play hockey without any real compromises, says their father Mike. This takes the vision off the table and they can just play a sport.
Blind hockey uses a hollow metal puck that is three times larger than a regular version and contains eight ball bearings that rattle as the puck moves. I don't see the puck, I listen to it, says Kevin Brown, player and coach of the Washington Blind Hockey Club. As a dent develops during a game, it becomes easier to hear. But it also becomes jagged and has more mass, so if you get hit you will feel it.
Doug Goist arrives at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, where the WBHC practices on weekend mornings. When I travel, he says, I get noticed at the airport if I carry my cane, a giant gear bag and my white walking stick. I have to tell them: Yes, this is mine. I'm a hockey player.
To give defensive players more time to track the puck, teams must complete one pass after crossing the blue line before scoring. Referees use an electronic pass whistle to audibly indicate that the pass has been made.
Because the modified puck is silent in the air, slap shots are prohibited and the nets are a foot shorter than in sighted hockey, keeping the puck low so players can hear it. Goalies always stand slightly behind where the puck is because the sound still has to travel to you, Goist says. When I play on a rink with a big fan, I try to block out that hum.
The white dots on the back of Goist's helmet spell out his name in braille. Above it is the WBHC logo, an all-seeing eye. It's on the back of the $1 bill, says Brown, who works as a marketing manager for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. It's meant ironically, he adds, laughing.
Although all players in the sport are legally blind, the limitations vary. One person can see other players the length of the ice but not see the puck, Brown says. Someone else might be able to read the name on a distant sweater, but it's like looking through a paper towel tube. Players with less loss generally play in the middle or forward; those with a greater or total loss, like Brown, play defense or goalie. Playing is like going to the toilet in the middle of the night, he says. You figure out how to do it without tripping over everything.
Last March, four WBHC players, including Brown and Goist, played for Team USA against Canada in a three-day tournament in Toronto. Hockey is their religion there, says Goist. For the first match they needed about 2,000 schoolchildren to watch us. That really helped me! As soon as they started cheering and the puck was far away, I thought, oh no, oh no, because I knew that meant Canada had the puck and was coming at me. Brown and other players hope blind hockey will become a Paralympic sport. Six to eight national teams are needed to participate, Brown says, but currently only the U.S. and Canada have selections. There is growth in England, there is a team in Finland, there are activities in Russia, says Brown. Half a dozen other countries are starting programs. But they are not yet at the elite level. The earliest we can see anything is 2030.
To ensure a level playing field, goalkeepers must be completely blind and have no light perception. That means putting on a blindfold or, in Goist's case, eye patches with stickers. I've tried fabric and Velcro sleep curtains, he says. But I was sweating so much that they rolled up like a taquito and bothered my eyelids. The stickers were just to cheer myself up.

Aiden McCown leads Goist off the ice. Although he did not play for Team USA in Toronto, McCown competed in lower-level competition at the event and is looking to play for the national team in the future. I am optimistic that it will become a Paralympic sport, he says. I hope so. I will be disappointed if I never play at international level.
Aiden McCown practices his stick-handling at home in Silver Spring as brother Nate looks on (left). During an NHL game in New Jersey (below), Nate uses the zoom function on his smartphone to view the action on the ice. If you feel like you can do something as well as someone with normal vision, it boosts your self-confidence, says Aiden. It shows that despite the obstacles you encounter, there is always a way.

Nate McCown, who like his brother is visually impaired and also plays for a sighted club hockey team, feels the burning sensation after a WBHC practice. It's the same game, just as difficult and intense, he says. But it's really fun to make connections, see how older people go through their lives with their visual challenges, and bond over a game we love.

This article appears in the January issue of Washingtonian.

