Erb sets new career high on floor – University of Iowa Athletics





CORALVILLE, Iowa The University of Iowa's 27th women's gymnastics team fell short against Nebraska, 196.500-195.725, on Sunday afternoon at Xtream Arena. Sophomore Emily Erb And Bailey Libby both achieved near-perfect routines on the floor. Erb captured the event title with a career-high 9.950 and Libby finished in second place with a 9.900, matching her career best. Sophomore Karina Muoz placed second overall on vault and tied with the sophomore Gianna Masella for second place on beam. Junior Alexa Ebeling also secured a spot in the top two in the beam rotation. Reigning Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week, Eva Volpe again improved on her career best in the all-around, posting a 39.200. HEAR FROM HEAD COACH LARISSA LIBBY When times are bad, you have to remember why you are doing it. I can't remember the last time we had so many injuries, but what I love most is the teaching, learning and growing we have done. I don't like losing, but I'm not angry with our performance. We got beat by a stronger team today, and I'm okay with that. I watch athlete after athlete step up and fill shoes they never dreamed in their lives they would have to do. Emily and Bailey continue to perform in situations where we fall, and they are not used to that. We have athletes in every lineup that go the extra mile, and I'm so proud of that. SAFE The GymHawks posted a team score of 48.950 on vault, trailing the Huskers by just five-hundredths of a point. Muoz, who is 13e in the event's Big Ten Individual Rankings, the vault rotation led for the Hawkeyes with a strong 9.850 and placed second overall. Freshman Alyse Karenbauer had an impressive performance, earning a 9.800 and tying her career best on apparatus. Sophomore Avery Rooms and Volpe both posted scores of 9.775 for the Hawkeyes. BARS In the second rotation, Iowa recorded a team score of 48.500, just behind Nebraska. Masella added a 9.850 to the board for the GymHawks. Volpe also had a notable performance, earning a 9.825, just outside her career best on bars. Muoz, in the anchor position, stuck to her routine and tied her career best in apparatus with a 9.850. RAY The GymHawks continued to battle through the third rotation, achieving a team score of 48.925. Volpe, ranked 30e in the Big Ten Individual Rankings on beam, the event started for Iowa with a score of 9.750. Junior Alexa Ebeling continued the momentum, scoring a 9.850, just shy of her career-high. Senior Aubrey Nick set a season record of 9,750 on the apparatus. Rojas nailed her remarkable routine, receiving a 9.800. At the end of the rotation, Muoz and senior Ella Castellanos each scored a 9.725, a career-high for Castellanos. FLOOR The GymHawks earned the rotation win on floor with a team score of 49.350 to end the afternoon. Two Hawkeyes, Erb and Libby, performed near-perfect routines. Erb did well and set a new career best with an impressive score of 9.950. Libby had a standout performance in the anchor position, earning her second career 9.900. Volpe recorded a 9.850 to surpass her career high, and Hanna Castillo recorded a season best of 9,875. NEXT ONE

The Hawkeyes travel to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on Rutgers on Friday, February 9. The action at Jersey Mikes Arena kicks off at 5:00 PM (CT) and will be streamed on B1G+ (subscription required).

