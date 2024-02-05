Rahul Dravid's 'domestic cricket' U-turn against Ishan Kishan: 'We have Pant…' | Cricket

India head coach Rahul Dravid on Monday made a striking reversal from his earlier 'domestic cricket' suggestion for Ishan Kishan when he addressed the media at the end of the second Test against England, where India won by an emphatic margin of 106. runs in Visakhapatnam. With a subtle “Rishabh Pant” hint, Dravid's statement came in response to a question on Ishan's possible return to international cricket after the wicketkeeper-batsman opted for a break from the brutal cricket schedule last December, reportedly due to “mental fatigue “. Rahul Dravid talks about the possibility of Ishan Kishan returning to the Indian team

There was an opening for Ishan earlier last month when the team management confirmed that KL Rahul had been relieved of wicketkeeping duties in Test cricket. The 25-year-old was therefore given the opportunity to secure an immediate place in the India XI for the Test series against England. But Dravid made it clear that while the team management respected his decision to take a break, he would only return if he proves his fitness in a first-class match.

“Ishan asked for a break, which we in South Africa agreed to. We supported it. He has not made himself available yet. When he is available, he will play domestic cricket and make himself available for selection,” Dravid said to reporters in Mohali. the eve of the first T20I against Afghanistan.

However, the former India captain on Tuesday clarified his statement on “domestic cricket” and said he wants Ishan to play any form of competitive cricket before making himself available for Team India's selection. He further added that the team management is not putting any pressure on him to make a comeback and they are constantly in touch with the youngster regarding his progress.

“There is a way back for everyone. It is not that we are excluding anyone from anything,” Dravid told reporters in Vizag. “Again, I just don't feel like harping on about the Ishan Kishan point. I have tried to explain this as best as I can. He had asked for a break, we were happy to give him a break.

“When he is ready, I didn't say he should play domestic cricket. I said when he is ready… he should play some cricket and come back. The choice is his. We are forcing him no good.” We are in contact with him.

We know what it is. He hasn't started playing yet, right? At this point it's not something we would think about. He may not be ready yet. He decides when he wants to be done, he added.

Dravid further dropped the mention that India have a plethora of wicketkeeping options to choose from, hinting that it won't be an outright selection for Ishan for the Indian squad. Besides India eagerly awaiting an update on Pant's fitness, they have added Dhruv Jurel as a backup option for the Test series against England.

“We have options with Rishabh injured and all. The selectors will consider all this and take a call,” he added.

After Dravid's earlier statement, Ishan was expected to make himself available for the Jharkhand side in the Ranji Trophy 2024, but he missed five matches of the domestic tournament. It remains to be seen whether Ishan will play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.