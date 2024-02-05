Sports
Rahul Dravid's 'domestic cricket' U-turn against Ishan Kishan: 'We have Pant…' | Cricket
India head coach Rahul Dravid on Monday made a striking reversal from his earlier 'domestic cricket' suggestion for Ishan Kishan when he addressed the media at the end of the second Test against England, where India won by an emphatic margin of 106. runs in Visakhapatnam. With a subtle “Rishabh Pant” hint, Dravid's statement came in response to a question on Ishan's possible return to international cricket after the wicketkeeper-batsman opted for a break from the brutal cricket schedule last December, reportedly due to “mental fatigue “.
There was an opening for Ishan earlier last month when the team management confirmed that KL Rahul had been relieved of wicketkeeping duties in Test cricket. The 25-year-old was therefore given the opportunity to secure an immediate place in the India XI for the Test series against England. But Dravid made it clear that while the team management respected his decision to take a break, he would only return if he proves his fitness in a first-class match.
“Ishan asked for a break, which we in South Africa agreed to. We supported it. He has not made himself available yet. When he is available, he will play domestic cricket and make himself available for selection,” Dravid said to reporters in Mohali. the eve of the first T20I against Afghanistan.
However, the former India captain on Tuesday clarified his statement on “domestic cricket” and said he wants Ishan to play any form of competitive cricket before making himself available for Team India's selection. He further added that the team management is not putting any pressure on him to make a comeback and they are constantly in touch with the youngster regarding his progress.
“There is a way back for everyone. It is not that we are excluding anyone from anything,” Dravid told reporters in Vizag. “Again, I just don't feel like harping on about the Ishan Kishan point. I have tried to explain this as best as I can. He had asked for a break, we were happy to give him a break.
“When he is ready, I didn't say he should play domestic cricket. I said when he is ready… he should play some cricket and come back. The choice is his. We are forcing him no good.” We are in contact with him.
We know what it is. He hasn't started playing yet, right? At this point it's not something we would think about. He may not be ready yet. He decides when he wants to be done, he added.
Dravid further dropped the mention that India have a plethora of wicketkeeping options to choose from, hinting that it won't be an outright selection for Ishan for the Indian squad. Besides India eagerly awaiting an update on Pant's fitness, they have added Dhruv Jurel as a backup option for the Test series against England.
“We have options with Rishabh injured and all. The selectors will consider all this and take a call,” he added.
After Dravid's earlier statement, Ishan was expected to make himself available for the Jharkhand side in the Ranji Trophy 2024, but he missed five matches of the domestic tournament. It remains to be seen whether Ishan will play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/rahul-dravid-u-turn-domestic-cricket-advice-ishan-kishan-we-got-options-with-rishabh-pant-india-vs-england-101707132846705.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rahul Dravid's 'domestic cricket' U-turn against Ishan Kishan: 'We have Pant…' | Cricket
- Stock market today: Most of Wall Street falls as traders delay forecasts of rate cuts
- AI helps scholars read scrolls buried when Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD | Science
- The video shows recent US airstrikes against Iranian-backed targets in Yemen
- A Syrian survivor remembers the devastating Türkiye earthquake
- American porn actor who defends Palestinian interests goes to Iran on trip unrecognized by Tehran
- Erb sets new career high on floor – University of Iowa Athletics
- Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat and Heidi Klum Lead Risky Fashion Moments on the Grammys Red Carpet
- Donald Trump struggles to respond after Fox News host confronts him about his mistakes
- GRAMMY Awards 2024 – Entertainment News
- Global: Amnesty International publishes an introduction to protecting the rights of refugees and migrants in the digital age
- A barricade blocks the Nar Valley route