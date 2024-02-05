ESPN's 2024 United Football League Schedule Revealed





The inaugural UFL season will feature 21 games on ESPN and ABC platforms, beginning March 31 ESPN's Slate Kicks Off Doubleheader: DC Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas (12 p.m. ET) | Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks (3:00 PM ET) ABC's schedule kicks off Week 2, with 2023 XFL Champion Arlington Renegades in Primetime All 21 games on ESPN and ABC are also available on ESPN+ The United Football League (UFL) schedule for 2024 was announced today on ESPN/ABC and FOX platforms. ESPN and ABC platforms will present 21 games, including one semi-final this year, as well as the exclusive presentation of the UFL Championship every other year starting in 2025. The full slate of 21 games on ESPN & ABC is also available on ESPN+. We are excited to introduce fans to the United Football League with its high quality play, innovative rules and entertainment, said Tim Reed, ESPN Vice President, Programming & Acquisitions. Last year, we provided XFL fans with unparalleled on-field access to players, coaches and league officials. With the UFL kick-off season, we will build on that in our strong schedule, with games on ABC, ESPN and every game on ESPN+, in addition to coverage across our social and digital platforms. ESPN's 21-game schedule, including 10 games on ABC, kicks off on Sunday, March 31, with a doubleheader in the afternoon. DC Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas (12 p.m. ET | ESPN): The Defenders return to action against the Brahmas after a very strong 2023 season, including a Championship appearance.

The Defenders return to action against the Brahmas after a very strong 2023 season, including a Championship appearance. Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks (3 p.m. ET | ESPN): After a trip to last year's XFL semifinals, the Roughnecks host the Showboats to kick off their 2024 season. The following weekend, ESPN will offer fans three games, including Week 2 matchups for both the defending XFL champion Arlington Renegades, in primetime on ABC, and USFL champion Birmingham Stallions. ESPN's commentator teams and game assignments will be announced soon. 2024 UFL on ESPN schedule Week Date time and) Game Platform Week 1 Sun, Tuesday. 31 12.00 DC Defenders in San Antonio Brahmas ESPN 3:00 PM Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks ESPN Week 2 Sat April 6 12.00 San Antonio Brahmas at Memphis Showboats ESPN 8 p.m Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks ABC Sun April 7 12.00 Birmingham Stallions at Michigan Panthers ESPN Week 3 Sat April 13 1 o'clock in the afternoon DC Defenders at Arlington Renegades ESPN Sun April 14 12.00 Houston Roughnecks at Michigan Panthers ABC 3:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas ABC Week 4 Sat April 20 12:30 pm Memphis Showboats at St. Louis Battlehawks ABC Week 5 Sun April 28 12.00 St. Louis Battlehawks at DC Defenders ESPN Week 6 Sat May 4 12.00 Birmingham stallions at Memphis Showboats ABC Week 7 Sat May 11 1 o'clock in the afternoon Memphis Showboats at Arlington Renegades ESPN Sun, May 12 12.00 Michigan Panthers at DC Defenders ESPN 3:00 PM San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks ESPN Week 8 Sat May 18 8 p.m Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions ESPN2 Sun May 19 12.00 DC defensemen at St. Louis Battlehawks ABC Week 9 Sat May 25 12.00 St. Louis Battlehawks at Arlington Renegades ABC 3:00 PM Birmingham Stallions in San Antonio Brahmas ABC Week 10 Sat June 1 12.00 Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions ESPN Sun June 2 12.00 Arlington Renegades at DC Defenders ABC Conference Championship Sat June 8 3:00 PM Conference Championship No. 1 ABC -30- Media contacts: Monique Fahlstedt ([email protected]) | Michael Skarka ([email protected])

