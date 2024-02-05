A local hockey rivalry takes a back seat to mental health awareness





Just before the puck was dropped to start a game between Landon and Georgetown Prep at Rockville Ice Arena on Friday, an announcement came over the loudspeakers, quieting the crowd as players from both teams formed a circle on the ice. You don't know how someone is until you ask them, the announcer said, and that's really important, just letting people know you're there for them and know they're there for you. The Bears and Little Hoyas, each wearing a shoulder check patch on their jerseys, put their rivalry aside for a moment and placed their hands on a neighboring shoulder as part of a campaign to reduce the stigma associated with vulnerability. The moment, sponsored by Shoulder Check, an initiative that advocates for mental health awareness, especially among hockey players and other student-athletes, was short but effective. The rowdy students in the stands fell silent and joined the players in making commitments to reach out, check in and connect. For Landon's Reid Pehrkon and Georgetown Prep's Dillon Moneypenny, it was more than an abstract promise. It was a way to honor the legacy of a friend and former teammate, Hayden Thorsen, who committed suicide in 2022. He was 16. He was the biggest man I had ever seen, Pehrkon said, but he was a teddy bear. Hayden was just a bright spot for me, said Moneypenny, a junior right wing. Whenever I really had something I wanted to talk about or felt like I couldn't talk to anyone else about it, Hayden was the first person I went to. Moneypenny met Thorsen while playing baseball in elementary school in Brooklyn before they joined the same club hockey team; Pehrkon came across him while commuting to New Jersey and Connecticut for high school games. Since Thorsen's father, Rob, founded the HT40 Foundation in the wake of his son's death, Hayden has worn No. 40 on the ice. take the message to their high school communities. For Friday, Pehrkon and Moneypenny drew inspiration from the Shoulder Checks launch showcase, a fundraising scrimmage in Stamford, Conn., in August that brought together NHL players including New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider, Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras and Florida Panthers forward goalkeeper Spencer Knight. First, they would need buy-in from coaches and teammates. After receiving approval from the school board, Pehrkon and Moneypenny worked with Rob Thorsen to arrange a dinner the night before the game in Rockville, where both teams could learn more about the initiative and hear Hayden's story. Amid the awkwardness of sharing a meal with his biggest rivals, Moneypenny took to the mic to talk about who Hayden was, how excited his youth hockey coach was to have such a big guy in net and how supportive Hayden was for everyone in need. Pehrkon went up next. As he fought back tears, he called on his teammates and opponents to become the kind of presence Hayden was on and off the ice. Finally, Rob Thorsen explained the meaning of the Shoulder Check, which is intended to go beyond a simple How are you? by encouraging authentic connection and conversations about mental health. We received many letters, anecdotes and stories shared mainly by Hayden's friends, Rob Thorsen said. And many letters asked the same question: Who is going to do what Hayden did for us now that he is gone? … He was just a hands-on-his-shoulders kind of guy. He was a man who brought people together. For Landon coach Alex Parker, who also spoke at the dinner, it was important to hear Pehrkon talk to his teammates about mental health. “I think they are very proud of Reid,” Parker said. Him being so vulnerable and opening up about his experiences with Hayden and why the organizations were important to him was something that really resonated with the guys, and I think they definitely got behind that. Finally it was time to hit the ice. What started as a moment to reach out to friends quickly turned into an opportunity to bodycheck rivals. The Bears (11-2-2) scored two early goals, but the Little Hoyas (8-5-1) took control in the second period to tie the score. Midway through the third, with his team up by one and on the power play, Pehrkon found an angle and scored to set up a 4–2 Landon victory. As important as the result was in the Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League standings, Pehrkon and Moneypenny recognized the bigger reasons that brought their teams together. When I was first dealing with everything [after Haydens death]“It's very hard to find someone to talk to you,” Moneypenny said. And I had to kind of get past that mental barrier of, you know, how can I find someone to talk to without always thinking in my mind, Oh, I'm so weak for doing this? I hope our community here in D.C. can get the idea, Pehrkon said, that it's okay not to be okay.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2024/02/05/local-hockey-rivalry-takes-back-seat-mental-health-awareness/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos