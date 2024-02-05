Bobcats Unveil Historic Lounge Renovation Project (Photos & Info)





HAMDEN, Conn. Quinnipiac University Athletics unveiled its historic lounge renovation project to the world on Saturday, February 3, 2024. The Bobcats' nationally ranked men's and women's ice hockey programs held a grand opening ceremony for the Rand and Nikki Pecknold Hockey Suite and Women's Hockey Lounge, the first phase in a historic renovation project made possible by the largest philanthropic gift the athletic department has ever received, courtesy of former player Jeff Kinkead '84 and his wife Mimi. OPENING STORY (qu.edu) click here Student-athletes now have a pristine space for film study, schoolwork and downtime, with all the amenities you would expect in the players' lounge of a National Hockey League arena. From the ceiling in the men's lounge, the circular Bobcat emblem peers down, illuminated and rendered three-dimensionally. The room is surrounded by Bobcat gold and decorated with words like “ruthless,” a nod to the men's hockey team's long-running mantra. The ladies' lounge features a custom bubble hockey table and a work table that is always equipped for an impromptu table tennis match. Both rooms are adorned with multiple wall-mounted flat-screen TVs for breaking down opponents and displaying game plans, along with the latest ECAC hockey standings. Gallery: (2-5-2024) Photos: hockey lounge renovation project Features of the men's ice hockey lounge: 7 LED monitors/displays

Neon lighting in the ceiling and high seating area

Halo Quinnipiac logo hangs from the ceiling

Custom embroidered stadium seats for movie/study

Cameras installed at the front and back of the lounge for meetings

Program mantras/key phrases installed in ceilings and doorways

2023 National Championship Memorabilia (Logo, Framed Photos, Door Art)

Sliding doors with frosted glass and etched QU logo

Full service kitchen Features of the ladies' ice hockey lounge: 6 LED monitors/displays (including 98-inch main display)

Neon lighting in the ceiling and high seating area

Halo Quinnipiac logo hangs from the ceiling

Custon Quinnipiac bubble hockey table

Ping pong table

Round carriage with custom Q-embroidery

Full kitchen

Sliding doors with frosted glass and etched QU logo For more information about Quinnipiac Athletics, follow the Bobcats on social media @QUAthletics or visit www.gobobcats.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobobcats.com/news/2024/2/5/general-bobcats-reveal-historic-lounge-renovation-project-photos-info.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos