



PROVIDENCE, RI – The Princeton wrestling team showcased their prowess on the mat and earned an impressive 34-13 victory, their second dual victory of the weekend. The Tigers won seven of 10 games at the Pizzitola Sports Center on Sunday afternoon. The action started at 125 pounds, true Drew Heethuis of Princeton faced Michael Joyce of Brown. Heethuis put in a great performance, securing a pin at 6 minutes and 16 seconds, giving the Tigers an early 6-0 lead. Princeton continued its momentum at 133 pounds, with Sean Pierson earning a major decision victory over Adrian of Brown by a score of 11-2. This increased the Tigers' lead to 10-0 and set the tone for the rest of the game. Despite a setback at 141 pounds, which was decided by Ian Oswalt of Brown Tyler Vazquez with a score of 11-6, Princeton quickly recovered. Eligh Rivera dominated the 149-pound bout, posting a season-best victory after losing at Harvard yesterday. He secured the technical fall victory over Sam McMonagle with an impressive score of 20-3, extending the Tigers' lead to 15-3. The 157-pound match saw Brown's Blake Saito earn an MD victory Rocco Camillaci , closing the gap to 15-7. However, Princeton wrestlers proved resilient in subsequent weight classes. Blaine Bergey secured a 9-2 decision over Keegan Rothrock at 165 pounds, extending Princeton's lead to 18-7. The 174-pound fight was witnessed Mikey Squires of Princeton who won by Injury Default against Dominic Frontino, putting the Tigers ahead 24-7. Brown fought back at 184 pounds, with Jonathan Conrad securing a pin Nathan Stefanik in just 2 minutes and 57 seconds. Despite the setback, Princeton maintained control of the match and led 24–13. In the higher weight classes, Princeton's dominance continued. Lucas Stoute at 197 pounds, he achieved a pin against Nicholas Olivieri at 3 minutes, 53 seconds, widening the gap to 30-13. The meeting ended with a strong performance by Matte coverage at 285 pounds, who earned a key shutout victory by a score of 9-0 against Alex Semenenko. With this final victory, Princeton emerged victorious with a final score of 34–13. The Princeton wrestling team demonstrated not only individual skills, but also cohesive teamwork, demonstrating their potential for a successful remainder of the upcoming season. Score distribution 125: Drew Heethuis (Princeton) F Michael Joyce (Brown), (6:16); Tigers lead 6-0

