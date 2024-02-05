England's defeat in Vizag will only encourage their Bazball cricket | Cricket

It was never too far. England's Zak Crawley celebrates his half-century with Ollie Pope on Day 4 of the second Test match against India at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium (ANI)

When Ben Stokes says this after England have passed 106 and are 398 short, pause and take note. The unwavering belief that Stokes has in every member of this squad, regardless of age and experience, remains understandable. But it's the confidence that no score and no goal is beyond them, if they put their minds to it, that can be scary. It encouraged Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett to gobble up 67 runs from a target of 399 in just 14 overs on Day 2, just as it prompted Ben Foakes and Tom Hartley to add 55 when all seemed lost on Monday.

Not to forget, England have already chased 378. Stokes himself was at the front of Leeds' epic 362-run Ashes chase in 2019, 76 of which were scored with number 11 Jack Leach at the other end. It's a matter of time before England encounter a pitch and a collective day off for the Indian bowling to make that happen. And with three Tests to go, England know they have plenty of time to make their mark on this tour.

“A 2-0 lead would be great for us but that's the great thing about a five-match series,” Stokes said. “It's the end of the series where everything counts. We're a very down-to-earth team and that allows us to put things behind us, move on to the next thing and focus there. Last week we were quite level, even though we had achieved something very special. We acknowledged that, but we didn't get too high. Same this week , in the in the locker room we are still very optimistic about some of the great things we were able to do, even though we didn't get the result we wanted.

That too without taking your foot off the pedal. Two days and 190 overs could have seen a different approach, especially after Rehan Ahmed was sent on as nightwatchman, but Stokes said they will remain true to their attacking prowess.

We had to come up with a way that we thought would give us the best chance of getting a really big total, Stokes said. And look, if we try to bat for 198 overs, we can probably win the game. But even if you try to just think straight, just try to bat for 198 overs, you're probably going to get bowled out anyway.

I was happy with the way we executed that chase. That's exactly how we play cricket. When an opportunity arises and there is pressure, I think it generally brings out the best in people. It doesn't always work. There were many times when we were on top of India and then India were able to produce something that put them back on top.

This kind of attitude could mean bad news for India. To avoid problems, they should first try to hit longer. It is something that, according to head coach Rahul Dravid, was not achieved to a satisfactory extent in Visakhapatnam, especially in the second innings. There was plenty of time in the match to just hit. To be honest, I don't think we had decided to set a target, Dravid said.

Around the first innings, Dravid felt that India could not get a par score. “I'll be honest and say that I think we left a couple of runs on the board in both innings. You know, in both innings I felt that, especially in the first innings here, we could have got 396, which I thought it was under par. You win a We've got one guy with a double hundred, you should be pushing 450, 475 in these conditions.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal's 209 and Jasprit Bumrah's sharp bowling in the first innings may have put India back into a big lead, but the second innings was far from ideal. I don't think there was a stage in the match where we felt we could actually force the game, Dravid said. As soon as we thought we could force the game, we lost a few wickets. As if we had received tea at 250/4 instead of 230/6. We're just starting to get comfortable and then we lose a few wickets and you're like, oh.

After losing the first few wickets, we were able to absorb the pressure very well. But we couldn't take advantage of it enough. And then the same thing happened when we got another partnership of 80 runs (89 between Shubman Gill and Axar Patel). If we had made that 120-130, I'm sure we would probably have thought a little differently about it.

This just shows that despite the victory, India still has some regrets. England, on the other hand, has none. When you have such diametrically opposed currents going against each other, it wouldn't be hard to predict that this series will deliver even more twists and turns.