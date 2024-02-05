Former Penn State Football Running Back Omar





Omar X. Easy, a former Penn State, Kansas City Chief and Oakland Raider running back, has been named to lead The Penn State Brand Academy in the role of assistant athletic director. The academy was launched by Invent Penn State in partnership with Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics. The Brand Academy is funded through theWally Triplett Brand Academy Endowment and aims to support student-athletes in creating their brand for entrepreneurial success and name, image and likeness opportunities. “I am excited and extremely grateful to lead this initiative and the Brand Academy,” said Easy. “This is a tremendous opportunity for our student-athletes and a privilege for me to serve in this leadership role in honor of the late Wally Triplett, who I had the pleasure of knowing before he passed away. Setting up this academy is nothing short of innovative and progressive as we navigate this ever-evolving NIL space.” Easy will be tasked with establishing a nationally recognized student-athlete brand program, developing NIL strategies, overseeing educational programming and coordinating events and resources that equip student-athletes with the entrepreneurial mindset and skills needed to navigate NIL opportunities. “Dr. Easy has an extensive history of teaching, programming and building personal brands through his own experiences in professional sports and higher education,” said Brandi Stuart, associate director of athletics for administration and external operations. “He also understands the demands placed on Penn State student-athletes as well as the opportunities that come with earning a degree from Penn State. With this generous donation from the Wally Triplett Brand Academy and his vision for the program, our student-athletes will certainly have a unique opportunity to be leaders in the NIL space.” Easy, who have his Ph.D. in educational leadership, his master's degree in educational administration and his bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from Penn State, served as director of football player development in 2012, when he supported students' academic and personal development and promoted community relations for the football program. The Brand Academy, housed in the Morgan Academic Center, will be an extension of Invent Penn State's entrepreneurial atmosphere within the Eric J. Barron Innovation Hub.

Cadyn is a freshman journalism major at Penn State. He comes from the great state of Texas and is a die-hard sports fanatic from Dallas. You'll often see him voice his complaints about the Cowboys' play via Twitter @cgill214.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://onwardstate.com/2024/02/05/former-penn-state-football-running-back-omar-x-easy-to-lead-penn-state-brand-academy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos