Sports
WTA Women's Tennis Open 2024 Abu Dhabi Predictions, Favorites and Odds
Today's five-match Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open Round of 32 sees No. 14 seed Daria Kasatkina take on No. 59 seed Diane Parry.
Check out the latest odds for the entire Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open field on BetMGM.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Abu Dhabi WTA Tennis Women's Open Info
- Tournament: The Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: February 5
- Location: Zayed Sports City International Tennis Center
- Place: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- Surface area: Difficult
Abu Dhabi WTA Tennis Open Favorites Women
|Name
|Chance to win
|Odds Rank
|Elena Rybakina
|+225
|1st
|Our Jabeur
|+600
|2nd
|Barbara Krejcikova
|+650
|3rd
|Maria Sakkari
|+900
|4th
|Yelena Ostapenko
|+900
|4th
|Linda Noskova
|+1100
|6th
|Beatriz Haddad Maia
|+1200
|7th
|Naomi Osaka
|+1600
|8th
|Caroline García
|+1800
|9th
|Veronika Kudermetova
|+2000
|10th
Do you want to bet on your choice to win the tournament? Head over to BetMGM through our link for one bonus bet special offer for new players!
Today's Matches: Predictions and Odds
|Agreement
|Round
|Match time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Caroline García vs. Sorana Cirstea
|Round of 32
|4:00 AM ET
|Garcia (-160)
|Cirstea (+125)
|Bernarda Pera vs. Ashlyn Krueger
|Round of 32
|5:55 AM ET
|Krueger (-160)
|Pera (+125)
|Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Xiyu Wang
|Round of 32
|7:00 AM ET
|Haddad Maia (-210)
|Wang (+160)
|Daria Kasatkina vs. Diane Parry
|Round of 32
|9:25am ET
|Kasatkina (-300)
|Parry (+220)
|Marie Bouzkova vs. Emma Raducanu
|Round of 32
|10:20 am ET
|Bouzkova (-140)
|Raducanu (+110)
Watch live sports without cable! Register for today a free trial of Fubo!
Opportunities for the rest of the field
|Name
|Chance to win
|Odds Rank
|Daria Kasatkina
|+2000
|10th
|Lyudmila Samsonova
|+2000
|10th
|Danielle Collins
|+2200
|13th
|Marie Bouzkova
|+2800
|14th
|Paula Badosa
|+2800
|14th
|Emma Raducanu
|+3300
|16th
|Lesia Tsurenko
|+3300
|16th
|Lin Zhu
|+3300
|16th
|Xiyu Wang
|+4000
|19th
|Sorana Cirstea
|+4000
|19th
|Xinyu Wang
|+4000
|19th
|Anhelina Kalinina
|+5000
|22nd
|Ashlyn Krueger
|+5000
|22nd
|Magda Linette
|+5000
|22nd
|Bernard Per
|+6600
|25th
|Heather Watson
|+6600
|25th
|Diane Parry
|+10000
|27th
|Alexandra Eala
|+15000
|28th
Not all offers are available in all states. Visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your region. Must be 21+ to gamble, please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please get in touch 1-800-GAMBLER.
Data from 2023. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wymt.com/sports/betting/2024/02/02/abu-dhabi-wta-women-s-tennis-open-wta-tennis-preview-how-to-watch-odds/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- WTA Women's Tennis Open 2024 Abu Dhabi Predictions, Favorites and Odds
- ETCI marks 1st anniversary with 1 billion investment in European innovation
- Northwest Syria's love for puppies and kittens blossoms a year after the earthquake | Türkiye and Syria earthquake
- How Imran Khan campaigns from prison in Pakistan: AI and clandestine canvassing
- The Birmingham Awards which recognize the potential of children and adults who overcome challenges to succeed will take place in February
- Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2024 Grammys in a see-through dress made of safety pins and wins her first Grammy
- Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift wins album of the year | Entertainment
- Former Penn State Football Running Back Omar
- Stock market today: Most of Wall Street falls as traders delay forecasts of rate cuts
- A Google Doodle featuring a harpoon design has been published on Furangi Kinga (homepage) to celebrate Waitangi Day
- Former DOJ official says he's now at the panic stage in Donald Trump case
- “India is a leading digital economy,” says Prime Minister Narendra Modi