WTA Women's Tennis Open 2024 Abu Dhabi Predictions, Favorites and Odds





Today's five-match Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open Round of 32 sees No. 14 seed Daria Kasatkina take on No. 59 seed Diane Parry. Check out the latest odds for the entire Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open field on BetMGM. Sportsbook Promo Codes Abu Dhabi WTA Tennis Women's Open Info Tournament: The Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open

The Abu Dhabi WTA Women's Tennis Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: February 5

February 5 Location: Zayed Sports City International Tennis Center

Zayed Sports City International Tennis Center Place: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Surface area: Difficult Abu Dhabi WTA Tennis Open Favorites Women Name Chance to win Odds Rank Elena Rybakina +225 1st Our Jabeur +600 2nd Barbara Krejcikova +650 3rd Maria Sakkari +900 4th Yelena Ostapenko +900 4th Linda Noskova +1100 6th Beatriz Haddad Maia +1200 7th Naomi Osaka +1600 8th Caroline García +1800 9th Veronika Kudermetova +2000 10th Do you want to bet on your choice to win the tournament? Head over to BetMGM through our link for one bonus bet special offer for new players! Today's Matches: Predictions and Odds Agreement Round Match time Favorite Underdog Caroline García vs. Sorana Cirstea Round of 32 4:00 AM ET Garcia (-160) Cirstea (+125) Bernarda Pera vs. Ashlyn Krueger Round of 32 5:55 AM ET Krueger (-160) Pera (+125) Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Xiyu Wang Round of 32 7:00 AM ET Haddad Maia (-210) Wang (+160) Daria Kasatkina vs. Diane Parry Round of 32 9:25am ET Kasatkina (-300) Parry (+220) Marie Bouzkova vs. Emma Raducanu Round of 32 10:20 am ET Bouzkova (-140) Raducanu (+110) Watch live sports without cable! Register for today a free trial of Fubo! Opportunities for the rest of the field Name Chance to win Odds Rank Daria Kasatkina +2000 10th Lyudmila Samsonova +2000 10th Danielle Collins +2200 13th Marie Bouzkova +2800 14th Paula Badosa +2800 14th Emma Raducanu +3300 16th Lesia Tsurenko +3300 16th Lin Zhu +3300 16th Xiyu Wang +4000 19th Sorana Cirstea +4000 19th Xinyu Wang +4000 19th Anhelina Kalinina +5000 22nd Ashlyn Krueger +5000 22nd Magda Linette +5000 22nd Bernard Per +6600 25th Heather Watson +6600 25th Diane Parry +10000 27th Alexandra Eala +15000 28th Not all offers are available in all states. Visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your region. Must be 21+ to gamble, please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please get in touch 1-800-GAMBLER.

