SEC, Big Ten leaders express uncertainty about the College Football Playoff as future format questions linger





The SEC and Big Ten's long-term commitment to the College Football Playoff could be in jeopardy if key issues are not addressed. Speak with Yahoo SportsBoth SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti expressed doubts about their respective leagues' commitment to the CFP as the board struggles to iron out details surrounding the future format. Yes (for now we are committed), but we still have a lot of ground to make up,” Sankey said. 'The promise is that we want this to work out. … We have the reality of meeting in the 2026 season and beyond to address the CFP board. That is a very important issue.” No issue looms larger than CFP access as college football's power conference landscape prepares for drastic changes this summer. All this as the CFP prepares to expand from four teams to twelve teams starting with the 2024 season. The previously agreed-upon model of six automatic bids for the six top-ranked conference champions and six at-large berths was expected to be approved by the CFP Board of Managers in January be changed to a 5+7 model to account for the Pac-12's mass exodus of 10 members last August. However, that amendment never became final. According to Yahoo Sports, Washington State President Kirk Schulz, whose school along with Oregon State is one of only two remaining Pac-12 members, postponed the vote, which would require unanimity to happen in time for the 2024 season can accept. Schulz has also reportedly proposed that the two schools get voting rights and a split of CFP revenues after 2025, which has been met with resistance. The CFP's current contract expires after the 2025 college football season, so conferences would theoretically be free to explore other postseason options if an extension is not reached. According to Yahoo Sports, Petitti pitched an expansion of the CFP to 14 or 16 teams with multiple automatic qualifiers for major conferences. The CFP Management Committee, which includes Sankey and Petitti along with fellow FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, will meet Monday and Tuesday in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. “I'm new to it [CFP] meetings,” Petitti said. “How these things are developing, there have been some surprises. The focus on what this will look like after 2026 is very important and deserves a lot of time and discussion.” Just last week, the SEC and the Big Ten, both of which are expected to only further disengage from the rest of the FBS conferences purely from a revenue standpoint, formed an advisory group to “address the significant challenges facing college athletics.” It was widely seen as one coded threat to the NCAA that the two wealthiest conferences could go their separate ways if the governing body that oversees college athletics fails to address the key issues facing the sport — name, image and likeness compensation between them. Beginning with the 2024 season, the SEC and Big Ten will have a combined 34 schools (16 for the SEC, 18 for the Big Ten) and will be responsible for the vast majority of college football's top brands. The SEC will add Big 12 founders Oklahoma and Texas to the lineup, while the Big Ten will officially cover coast-to-coast with the addition of Pac-12 staples USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington.

