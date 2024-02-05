Victorian tennis player Len Spence, 101, enjoys weekly matches in Mildura

At almost 102 years old, Len Spence is one of Australia's oldest tennis players.

The Mildura native takes the field twice a week for friendly round-robin matches.

And although he is not as mobile on the field as he would have been when he started playing 90 years ago, Mr Spence takes every opportunity he can to give his opponents the edge.

Len Spence says he has mainly played tennis, with only one summer devoted to cricket.(ABC Mildura-Swan Hill: Sarah Buchecker)

Other players in his tennis social group say his skills are a surprise.

“[Len’s] strengths are perseverance, he just keeps chasing everything that comes his way,” said social tennis player Peter Crothers.

“He's still very competitive.”

But Mr Spence said the game was less about competition and more about social benefits.

He said the competitions gave him a reason to leave the house and get moving.

“It's a family gathering,” he said.

'We've been doing it for so many years that it's become a habit now.

“You go to tennis even if you don't play.”

Len Spence plans to continue playing tennis beyond his 102nd birthday.(ABC Mildura-Swan Hill: Sarah Buchecker)

Inspire others

The combined age of Mr Spence and those he shares the court with could be as high as 356 in some weeks, as some of them are already in their 80s.

But no matter how tired or sore his opponents get, they all know they can't stop until Mr Spence does.

Ross Douglass, one of the youngest regulars at the tennis meetings, said Mr Spence kept the group and others motivated.

“He is a legend,” said the 71-year-old.

“He is actually an inspiration to everyone, tennis players or not.”

Mr Spence's daughter, Dee, said her father had motivated her to play every week.

“I hadn't played in about 20 years, I think, and then one day Dad said, 'Why don't you come down and play with us? We can come up short so you can make up the numbers.'” , she says. said.

“I haven't thought about taking up tennis, but since I've been with him, probably eight or nine weeks now, I've been thinking about getting back into competition.”

Secret for old age

Mr Spence said luck helped him reach 101.

But with a history of long-lived parents, it may have had more to do with his genetics and lifestyle.

“My mother was 104 when she died and her mother was 100 before that,” Spence said.

“But I've never smoked or drank much, so that helps.”

Mr Spence said he enjoyed playing with his friends, but it may soon be time to give up the game.

He said he probably only had about six months of tennis left in him, which would take him past his 102nd birthday in early June.

“I'm not fit enough to do much at the moment,” he said.

But Mr Spence said he encouraged others to continue with it and practice, as many who left the sport tended not to return.