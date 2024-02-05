Cats are firing on all cylinders; Defeated Clemson 4-1 in match play





PALOS VERSES ESTATES, California. After defeating Mississippi State in the second match of the day on Saturday, No. 26 Arizona Women's Golf rode their momentum into the second day of the Therese Hession Regional Challenge by defeating Clemson. The Wildcats' 4-1 victory over the Tigers on Sunday morning came just over 12 hours after they defeated the Bulldogs 3-2. Arizona's largest margin of victory in the match play event came next Gile Bite Starkute , Julia Misemer , Lilas Pinthier And Charlotte Back won their matches to earn points. “The maturity of our team was evident again today as we played our best golf of the weekend on Saturday after a challenging 36-hole day,” said the head coach Laura Ianello . “All five of our young ladies played great all day, and we will continue to grow as we move forward. We're not sure what the rest of this event has in store for us with some bad weather in the forecast, but what our program has already achieved this weekend cannot be understated. We overcame adversity in challenging circumstances and maintained our focus to continue posting great scores.” Back's defeat of Clemson's Annabelle Pancake in Sunday's match gave her her third win of the event after taking the point for Arizona against South Carolina and Mississippi State the day before. Wongthanavimok and Pinthier are the only other Wildcats to win two games this weekend. The Therese Hession Regional Challenge staff and Palos Verdes Country Club will attempt to play a fourth set of matches beginning on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. (PST) weather permitting. Match play results Sunday: Arizona def. Clemson 4-1 Gilley Bite Starcute (ARIZ) def. ISABELLA ROCK (CLEM) 2UP

JULIA MISEMER (ARIZ) def. MELENA BARRIENTOS (CLEM) 5&4

LILAS PINTHIER (ARIZ) def. SYDNEY ROBERTS (CLEM) 1UP

CHLOE HOLDER (CLEM) final NENA WONGTHANAVIMOK (ARIZ) 3&2

CHARLOTTE BACK (ARIZ) final ANNABELLE PANCAKES (CLEM) 2&1

