The Guardian view on Test cricket: Doubts cast over the ultimate version of the game | Editorial





TThe English are not a very spiritual people, said George Bernard Shaw, so they invented cricket to give them a sense of eternity. Shaw had Test cricket in mind, rather than modern short versions of the game, when he said this. Sports as religious ritual. Cricket is a process, not a sport; agony instead of drama; a summer lingering, comparable to a picnic or a garden party, wrote the English novelist Paul West, in an attempt to explain cricket to Americans. He wasn't entirely honest: Test cricket can contain a lot of drama, the intensity of which is often magnified by the anesthetic that precedes it. But he had a point: lunch and tea are important rituals, and a sport that is suspended when there is a light drizzle will always have its detractors. Groucho Marx was one. After spending a day at Lords with two Observer journalists in 1954, the American humorist declared that cricket was a great cure for insomnia. England and India are currently engaged in an enthralling five-match Test series. England won the first Test with a remarkable performance from young left-arm spinner Tom Hartley, who took nine wickets on debut. England's trio of youthful spinners also did well in the second Test, which ended earlier in the day, but a sublime double century by India's new batting sensation, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and irresistible bowling by Jasprit Bumrah saw the home side level the series informed. It's the perfect advertisement for Test cricket, which is so often written off as something that might have initially appealed to sports fans Paleozoic era. But the message is likely to be missed because the games are shown on TNT Sports, a subscription channel with a limited viewership, and the radio rights are owned by TalkSport. Enthusiasts can follow online, but then it becomes a largely statistical exercise. Seeing is believing. It would be better if at least one England Test match was broadcast on free-to-air channels every year. There is a paradox. Test cricket is widely recognized as the supreme form of the game, the ultimate test, but its future is forever in doubt. South Africa has one under average team to play a Test series in New Zealand as the best players are fielded in domestic Twenty20 franchise cricket. The indications so far have been hopelessly one-sided contest. Series now shortened: the five-match IndiaEngland epic is a rarity; the recently concluded two-match series between Australia and West Indies, which brought in a new superstar fast bowler Shamar Joseph, is more representative of the modern approach, preferring short stories to novels and eschewing the real narrative drive. Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have just played a one-off test, but apart from the cognoscenti, few would have paid much attention to it. Test cricket is a luxury in a world preoccupied with brevity, and people (especially TV executives) are suspicious of a game that can last thirty hours and still end in a draw. Americans, who traded cricket for baseball shortly after the Civil War, are particularly resistant to the game's appeal. Can Test survive? Traditionalists hope so. You can't be in England without knowing the test score! dyspeptic cricket obsessively exclaims Charters in disbelief in Hitchcock's 1938 film The Lady Vanishes. Poor Charters would be in a permanent state of apoplexy from the indifference and neglect that now threaten his beloved game. As for his thoughts on Bazball

