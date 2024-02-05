Cricket Cranes, Serunjogi and Victoria Pearls win USPA awards





Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) has selected the Cricket Cranes team that qualified for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies in June, November team. They defeated City Oilers Basketball Club to qualify for the continental BAL tournament and Caesar Chandiga who won the National Men's Pool Open Championship Uganda 2023 and Lady Rugby Cranes who won the 2023 Safari 7s in Kenya. USPA members also voted professional boxer John Serunjogi as December's sports personality. Serunjogi became the first Ugandan professional boxer to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) – Africa light heavyweight title away from home in the last decade after knocking out Guinea's Ibo Maier. Acclaimed for December include the Victoria Pearls, the national women's cricket team who secured a place in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, Ndejje University who defended the Uganda Inter-University Games, and the Cricket Cranes team who won the Africa Cup in South Africa defended. Africa. For January, USPA selected junior table tennis player Joseph Sebatindira, a nine-year-old who won gold in U13 and U11 at the World Youth Table Tennis Championships in Qatar. Acclaimed were Heathens Rugby Club who won the 2024 Uganda Cup, and Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes who reached the semi-finals of the 2024 World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger in Dubai.

