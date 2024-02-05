SPANX appoints Cricket Whitton as CEO and names veteran brand transformation leader Jeanne Jackson as executive chairman





Whitton most recently served as President and Chief Growth Officer of SPANX, leading all revenue and growth efforts globally, and has been driving the brand's significant digital transformation since joining the company in 2017. Before Spanx, she drove digital growth at retail brands, including Honesty and design at your fingertips. Whitton will work with Jackson and SPANX's all-female board to execute ambitious growth plans. “I am so pleased to announce Cricket as CEO of SPANX. Her deep commitment to our brand gives me great confidence in the continued success of our company,” said Sarah Blakeley, Founder of SPANX. “I am also happy to welcome Jeanne Jackson to the SPANX family. Her unparalleled industry experience will be invaluable as we enter this next phase of growth and innovation. Cricket and Jeanne make a powerful team and I look forward to working closely with them both in their new roles.” “I am honored to continue leading SPANX's incredible team in this new capacity during this pivotal growth moment in the company's journey,” said Cricket Whitton. “I am energized by the opportunity to work even more closely with Sara, our visionary founder, and to collaborate with Jeanne.” Jeanne Jackson brings decades of executive leadership experience at leading apparel, retail and lifestyle brands. She has held C-level and Senior Leadership positions at NIKE, Inc., Walmart.com, The Gap, Inc., Victoria Secret, The Walt Disney Company and Saks Fifth Avenue, Inc. She is also a highly experienced corporate executive, currently serving on the boards of Moncler SpA, Monster Beverage and Delta Airlines. Jackson is recognized for her leadership in transforming the product and go-to-market strategies of iconic brands. She has been named one of Business Week's Top 25 managers of the yearVanity Fairs America's most influential Women and fortunes 50 Most Powerful Women in Corporate America. “I have long admired the evolution and thoughtful expansion of the SPANX business. It has grown beyond its roots as a category creator in shapewear and is increasingly recognized as a performance apparel company that cannot be defined by a single category,” said Jackson. “The best is yet to come for SPANX, and I look forward to working with Cricket, Sara and the board to take the brand to the next level.” About SPANX, LLC

Founded by Sarah Blakeley in 2000, SPANX, LLC is a dynamic women's brand that revolutionized an industry and changed the way women around the world dress. SPANX is now a powerful lifestyle brand, offering both innerwear and flattering outerwear solutions, continually identifying and solving problems from a women's point of view. With smarter, more comfortable must-haves including activewear, apparel, denim, shapewear, swimwear, intimates, leggings, hosiery and more, SPANX elevates women through products and empowers them to look their best and feel good. Further information is available at www.spanx.com . Follow SPANX on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @Spanx. SOURCE SPANX

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spanx-appoints-cricket-whitton-as-ceo-and-names-veteran-brand-transformation-leader-jeanne-jackson-as-executive-chair-302053556.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos