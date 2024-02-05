Massachusetts Football announces its 2024 schedule





AMHERST, Mass. The University of Massachusetts football program has announced its 2024 schedule, featuring a six-game home slate at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Highlights on the schedule include three games against the Southeastern Conference, with a home game against Missouri, five games against teams from the Mid-American Conference and a regular season finale and rivalry week game at home against UConn. The Minutemen open the season at home against Eastern Michigan on Saturday, August 31, the first time since 2018 that UMass has hosted the season-opening game. Massachusetts next hits the road for games in Toledo (September 7) and Buffalo (September 14) before returning home to host Central Connecticut State as part of Homecoming Weekend. The Minutemen close out September in Miami (Ohio) on September 28 and then open October with a game at Northern Illinois (October 5) before returning home to host SEC foe and 2023 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic champion Missouri . first meeting between both teams. After an open week, UMass stays home to play Wagner (Oct. 26) and begins November with play at Mississippi State (Nov. 2). The Minutemen are then back at home against Liberty (November 16) before playing between the hedges at Georgia (November 23). The regular season comes to a close when the Minutemen host a rivalry game against UConn (Nov. 30). Massachusetts Football 2024 April 27 Spring Game (afternoon at McGuirk Alumni Stadium) August 31 Eastern Michigan (Matthew Bullock Day & Youth Day) September 7 in Toledo September 14 in Buffalo September 21 Central Connecticut (homecoming) September 28 in Miami (Ohio) Oct. 5 in Northern Illinois October 12 Missouri (Maroon Out) Opened October 19 October 26 Wagner (family weekend and band day) Nov. 2 at Mississippi State November 16 Liberty (Hall of Fame Weekend & Salute To Service) November 23 in Georgia November 30 UConn (Senior Day and Fan Appreciation Day) Specific broadcast information and showtimes will be announced at a later date. Season ticket holders from the 2023 season can expect renewal information from the box office by email on Wednesday, February 21. Fans who wish to become a NEW season ticket holder can make a $50 deposit starting February 21st. Those who pay a deposit will then be contacted by the ticket office to select seat location(s) before tickets go on sale to the general public. To make your deposit, visit www.umassathletics.com/tickets.

