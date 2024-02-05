Clemson Fall 2024 Recruitment Class Ranked #9 by Tennis Recruiting Network – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site





CLEMSON, S.C. Clemson Womens Tennis Fall 2024 recruiting class ranks No. 9 in the nation, as announced by The Tennis Recruiting Network on Monday February 5. This class is the highest-ranked class since 2012 (No. 7), and ties with the 2016 class (No. 9). What an exciting time to be a Tiger, said head coach Boomer Saia. Having a top 10 class with spring still to go is a tribute to the hard work of our employees and the momentum we are building in Tigerland! We are very happy with our current commitments, and they are all very excited to become Tigers! We continue to pound the pavement to find future Tigers who will make an immediate impact on our program, the ACC and the national stage. The future looks bright and we are grateful to be a part of it! The first Boomers 2023 signing class was announced last fall National Signing Day. The class consists of Amelie Smejkalova, Artemis Aslanisvili and Sophie Clayton. Smejkalova is ranked eighth by TRN, 30 by ITF, 878 by WTA and 13.7 on the WTN scale. Aslanisvili is ranked eighth by TRN and 125th by ITF. Clayton is ranked 258 on TRN and 22.6 on the WTN scale. Smejkalova came from Zlin, Czech Republic, and peaked in the ITF rankings as the 30th-ranked junior in the world. This is the highest-ranked recruit for the Tigers since 2012. Aslanisvili hails from Thessaloniki, Greece, where she has become the country's No. 1 tennis player. Aslanisvili chose Clemson for the opportunity to combine a top academic program with a high level of tennis experience. The culture, facilities and overall environment will provide me with the best opportunities and validate my decision to attend, Aslanisvill said. Moreover, the family mentality of the tiger family made me feel like I was at home. Clayton, a native of South Carolina, grew up a Clemson Tiger fan. Clayton was named to the All-Region team in high school (2019-2023). Additionally, she made the All-State team three years in a row (2020-2022). In 2023, she was also named to the North and South All-Star Selection. Academically, Clayton is a member of the National Honor Society. She received the Academic Excellence Award and is on the honor roll; Clayton is also an AP Scholar. The Tigers are looking forward to the remainder of the 2024 season after starting their spring campaign 5-1. The Tigers will next play Georgia Southern and College of Charleston at home in a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. and continuing at 4 p.m. at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility.

