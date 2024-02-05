Police – New evidence reopens Hockey Canada sex abuse case

LONDON, Ontario – London police cited a discovery of new evidence to reopen an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving five players from Canada's 2018 World Junior Hockey team.

Chief Thai Truong and Detective Sgt. Katherine Dann of the LPS Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit met with the media on Monday to provide details on the status of the case after the charges were formally filed, nearly six years after the original complaint in June 2018.

Truong confirmed that Carter Hart of Philadelphia, Dillon Dube of Calgary, Cal Foote and Michael McLeod of New Jersey and former Ottawa Senator Alex Formenton (who recently played in Switzerland) surrendered to London police in the past week to face charges of sexual assault. Hart, Dube, Foote and Formenton were each charged with assault, and McLeod faced a second charge of “being a party to the crime.”

In his opening statement, Truong said that after the initial investigation, there were “insufficient grounds” to bring charges in the case, which closed in February 2019. He then apologized to the woman who filed the original complaint for “taking so long to get to the case.” this point” and said she had cooperated fully with police from the start of their investigation.

Neither Truong nor Dann led the initial investigation, but Dann was asked to launch a new investigation in July 2022.

Editor's Choices

1 Related

“After assessing the [initial] When the case was reopened in 2022, our team explored investigative options beyond the [original] team research. Those leads were followed, additional witnesses were spoken to and we collected more evidence.”

Dann also read out a statement from the women's representatives, which said: “It takes an incredible amount of courage for any survivor of sexual violence to report it to the police and participate in the criminal justice system. That is certainly true of EM. “However, she remains committed to bringing this process to a successful conclusion. We simply ask that the media and others respect her privacy and her dignity as this case proceeds through the courts.”

The woman is identified only as EM in court documents.

Truong said London police were encouraged to re-investigate the case, partly based on the fact that the local community made these new leads possible. He would not answer whether the newly found evidence was available to investigators in 2018 or was entirely new.

“This is one investigation, not two,” Truong said, “using evidence collected in 2018 and 2019, combined with newly collected evidence, to form reasonably probable grounds to charge these five individuals with sexual assault.”

Truong declined to explain why it took six years for London police to bring these charges.

“Why it took so long will be part of the proceedings,” Truong said.

The alleged assault occurred on June 18, 2018, following a Hockey Canada banquet in London featuring players from Canada's gold medal World Junior hockey team. Both Hockey Canada – the sport's national governing body – and London police were notified of the alleged incident when it occurred, and both entities launched investigations. Hockey Canada concluded its investigation in September 2020.

The woman then filed a $3.55 million lawsuit against Hockey Canada and eight players she said were involved in April 2022; Hockey Canada quickly reached an out-of-court settlement with the woman, the details of which have never been made public.

In her lawsuit, the victim stated that she was allegedly attacked by eight people. Only five people have been charged and there is no indication that more charges will be filed.

“We have made changes for all parties that we have reasonable grounds to make,” Dann said. “We had different levels of participation [in speaking with other members of the 2018 world junior team]but I will not give details of who participated.”

Dann has clarified that McLeod is facing a second charge related to the conduct of someone else involved in the alleged attack. She also said there has been no contact between her department and the NHL in recent months.

Both Truong and Dann repeatedly assured the public that it would provide more answers about the case after the legal proceedings were completed.

The assault trial has now been adjourned until April 30 following a video conference on Monday with a justice of the peace and lawyers representing the suspects. None of the players attended Monday's meeting, where no charges were read and no pleas were entered.

Attorneys for each of the suspects previously released statements saying their clients would defend themselves against the charges.

During Monday's hearing, prosecutors obtained an order to protect the identities of the woman and two witnesses in the case. Assistant Crown attorney Heather Donkers also told lawyers they would receive “substantial disclosure” from London police in the coming days.

The NHL did not learn of the alleged incident until May 2022 and then conducted its own investigation into the matter. League commissioner Gary Bettman told reporters Friday that the NHL spoke to every player on the 2018 World Junior team as part of their job, but the woman involved in the case declined to speak to them. Bettman said the NHL will not release their findings until the criminal proceedings are completed.