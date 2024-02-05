Yasaka Balsa | A light, fiber-reinforced OFF

Counselor

Guide to menu navigation in our TT shop

This table tennis online store specializes in rubbers, blades and table tennis rackets for club needs. Every product description you read on TT-Shop.com is self-written. Each product was also tested and most of these products were only added to our range if they were convincing!

A table tennis racket (also called a bat or even paddle) is made of a blade and two rubbers. The rubbers have different colors (red & black). To make it easier for you to buy the best racket, we have put together this advisor:

Table of contents

Tips when buying a racket for club use

In our online store you will find the largest range of table tennis rackets that you can put together yourself! We have developed this 5 methodswhich allows you to do this quite easily without any technical difficulties.

Method 1: Assemble your table tennis racket yourself

select your knife

Sealing of the blade?

click on “Assemble ordered rubbers” when selecting your knife

choose rubbers

go to the cash register – pay, done!

you save 20%

Method 2: One table tennis racket + 2 rubbers chosen from the same product family

select your knife

Sealing of the blade?

click on “Assemble ordered rubbers” when selecting your knife

select the savings set of 2 rubbers

go to the cash register – pay, done!

you save at least 20%, in many cases even more!

Method 3: Racket tip for each brand and product family (example)

select your knife

Sealing of the blade?

click on “M number of rubbers ordered ” when selecting your knife

” when selecting your knife the presetting corresponds to our concrete advice

you can choose from all Waldner knives

you can choose from all Bluefire rubbers

go to the cash register – pay, done!

you save approximately 20%, in most cases even more!

Method 4: Product Family and Best Seller Blade (Example)

Certain blades have developed into bestsellers over time. In terms of Stiga these are the following:

Stiga Allround Classic (Tip Allround)

Stiga Offensive Classic (Tip offensive spin)

Stiga Infinity VPS V (Tip Offensive Speed)

There are 3 competitively priced rackets available for each of the rubber families. Consider the selection of Stiga's bestseller knife and all rubbers that can be classified into a product family. The following also applies to this:

select your knife

Sealing of the blade?

click on “Assemble ordered rubbers” when selecting your knife

select rubbers, go to the cash register – pay, done!

Method 5: Email us and order

If you are still not sure which product to choose, we are happy to help you find the best table tennis racket for yourself. Send us an email: [email protected].

Table tennis rubber consultant

Table tennis rubbers are the most important wear parts in this sport. That is why we put a lot of effort into providing our customers with the best possible support and service. If you want to buy table tennis rubbers, we offer the following options:

Method 1: Using the vertical menu (= our recommendation)

Method 2: Using the horizontal menu

rubbers can be found under the category “Club players”

order according to game style

Method 3: Bargain Hunting

Table tennis magazine consultant

“The table tennis blade is the soul of the table tennis racket”. Therefore, this issue is very important, and it really makes sense to spend a little more time researching ping pong blades. Our support at a glance:

detailed, self-written product descriptions

all manufacturer specifications in summary tables, sorted by brand

our own product photos with detail views

additional advice by email

Rackets for hobby & recreation at tt-shop.com















Rackets for hobby & recreation at tt-shop.com

We have created a separate category for you for hobbies, leisure and recreation. Here you will find selected rackets, sorted by price and playing style.

We strongly advise our hobby players to conduct intensive research on the subject of table tennis. For little money you can purchase high-quality rackets, such as our test winner from the table tennis racket test report 2016!

About us

With passion for success. The product advice and all other marketing strategies are managed by me, Mattias Bormannand my team.

If you are looking for a personal point of contact for table tennis supplies, you will be convinced by TT-SHOP.COM!

After studying Sports Technology, I was attracted to e-commerce. After working for 2 years for a large online store that sells fitness items for every sport, I decided to follow my dream: table tennis and table tennis sales (full-time).

Since I was a little boy, I have been playing table tennis. With the passion of a small child, I wrote all the product descriptions myself. Where possible I tested new blades, rubbers and other equipment. Over time, a motivated and competent team has formed around me. Together we do everything we can to offer you the best service.

We really hope you can feel that as you read through www.tt-shop.com, or when you contact us. If you have any suggestions for improvement, criticism, etc., please feel free to contact us.

We look forward to receiving an order from you!

Sporty regards, Matthias & team