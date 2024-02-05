Connect with us

Yasaka Balsa | A light, fiber-reinforced OFF

Table of contents

  1. Tips when buying a racket for club use
  2. Table tennis rubber consultant
  3. Table tennis magazine consultant
  4. Rackets for hobby & recreation at tt-shop.com
  5. About us

Tips when buying a racket for club use

In our online store you will find the largest range of table tennis rackets that you can put together yourself! We have developed this 5 methodswhich allows you to do this quite easily without any technical difficulties.

Method 1: Assemble your table tennis racket yourself

  • select your knife
  • Sealing of the blade?
  • click on “Assemble ordered rubbers” when selecting your knife
  • choose rubbers
  • go to the cash register – pay, done!
  • you save 20%

Method 2: One table tennis racket + 2 rubbers chosen from the same product family

  • select your knife
  • Sealing of the blade?
  • click on “Assemble ordered rubbers” when selecting your knife
  • select the savings set of 2 rubbers
  • go to the cash register – pay, done!
  • you save at least 20%, in many cases even more!

Method 3: Racket tip for each brand and product family (example)

Racket tip

  • select your knife
  • Sealing of the blade?
  • click on “Mnumber of rubbers ordered” when selecting your knife
  • the presetting corresponds to our concrete advice
  • you can choose from all Waldner knives
  • you can choose from all Bluefire rubbers
  • go to the cash register – pay, done!
  • you save approximately 20%, in most cases even more!

Method 4: Product Family and Best Seller Blade (Example)

Certain blades have developed into bestsellers over time. In terms of Stiga these are the following:

  • Stiga Allround Classic (Tip Allround)
  • Stiga Offensive Classic (Tip offensive spin)
  • Stiga Infinity VPS V (Tip Offensive Speed)

There are 3 competitively priced rackets available for each of the rubber families. Consider the selection of Stiga's bestseller knife and all rubbers that can be classified into a product family. The following also applies to this:

  • select your knife
  • Sealing of the blade?
  • click on “Assemble ordered rubbers” when selecting your knife
  • select rubbers, go to the cash register – pay, done!

Tibhar Aurus

Method 5: Email us and order

If you are still not sure which product to choose, we are happy to help you find the best table tennis racket for yourself. Send us an email: [email protected].

Mattias Bormann

Table tennis rubber consultant

Table tennis rubbers are the most important wear parts in this sport. That is why we put a lot of effort into providing our customers with the best possible support and service. If you want to buy table tennis rubbers, we offer the following options:

Method 1: Using the vertical menu (= our recommendation)

Table tennis rubbers

Method 2: Using the horizontal menu

  • rubbers can be found under the category “Club players”
  • order according to game style

Method 3: Bargain Hunting

Table tennis magazine consultant

“The table tennis blade is the soul of the table tennis racket”. Therefore, this issue is very important, and it really makes sense to spend a little more time researching ping pong blades. Our support at a glance:

  • detailed, self-written product descriptions
  • all manufacturer specifications in summary tables, sorted by brand
  • our own product photos with detail views
  • additional advice by email

Rackets for hobby & recreation at tt-shop.com

Ovtcharov Carbospeed knife
Extra special
Rise evolution

Carbonated 145
TPE performance
All-round classic

Rackets for hobby & recreation at tt-shop.com

We have created a separate category for you for hobbies, leisure and recreation. Here you will find selected rackets, sorted by price and playing style.

We strongly advise our hobby players to conduct intensive research on the subject of table tennis. For little money you can purchase high-quality rackets, such as our test winner from the table tennis racket test report 2016!

About us

With passion for success. The product advice and all other marketing strategies are managed by me, Mattias Bormannand my team.

If you are looking for a personal point of contact for table tennis supplies, you will be convinced by TT-SHOP.COM!

Matthias Bormann, sports engineer

After studying Sports Technology, I was attracted to e-commerce. After working for 2 years for a large online store that sells fitness items for every sport, I decided to follow my dream: table tennis and table tennis sales (full-time).

Since I was a little boy, I have been playing table tennis. With the passion of a small child, I wrote all the product descriptions myself. Where possible I tested new blades, rubbers and other equipment. Over time, a motivated and competent team has formed around me. Together we do everything we can to offer you the best service.

We really hope you can feel that as you read through www.tt-shop.com, or when you contact us. If you have any suggestions for improvement, criticism, etc., please feel free to contact us.

We look forward to receiving an order from you!

Sporty regards, Matthias & team

