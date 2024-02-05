Connect with us

Sports

Football can damage the brains of high school students

Football can damage the brains of high school students

 


aAs much as fans will have to spend to attend the February 11th Super Bowlthe game of football costs some professional players a much higher price, especially when it comes to brain health. Researchers have found high rates of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) a degenerative brain disease characterized by memory loss, confusion, mood swings, violence, suicidality and more, according to autopsy studies of professional football players. CTE is caused by head trauma and blows to the whole body that are typical of the sport and can lead to dangerous situations structure of certain proteins around blood vessels in the brain.

Now it appears that the risk of brain trauma may also affect many younger athletes. According to a new study in JAMA network openedHigh school football players can also show changes in brain tissue. Although it is impossible to determine the presence of CTE without performing a brain autopsy, the work provided disturbing evidence that playing the game at a young age can lead to serious problems.

It's a risk, says Keisuke Kawata, associate professor of clinical neuroscience at Indiana University School of Public Health, and co-author of the new paper. There are some brain changes that are normal over time. But among adolescent footballers we saw changes that usually only become visible in middle age.

To conduct their work, Kawata and his colleagues recruited 275 athletes from five midwestern high schools, 200 of whom were football players and 75 of whom participated in non-contact sports, specifically swimming, cross-country skiing and tennis. All volunteers were men aged 13 to 18 years. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans of their brains were taken from May 2021 to July 2022, spread over two sporting seasons.

read more: Scientists are just beginning to understand COVID-19's effect on the brain

The researchers discovered disturbing changes in several brain regions. One of the most important occurred in the so-called sulcal areas, or the underside of the multiple folds that give the brain its characteristic cauliflower-like appearance. In a number of areas, including the cingulate cortex, which helps in governing decision; the precentral gyrus, which controls voluntary muscle movements; and the frontotemporal areas, which are widely associated with personality, behavior and language. The researchers saw a clear increase in the depth of the sulcus. It is in the sulcal pits that spinal fluid can accumulate and, when subjected to violent agitation, damage adjacent tissue.

It's called the water hammer effect, Kawata says. The torque and power are more pronounced there and we are starting to see possible degeneration.

The pits were deeper in the football players than in children playing non-contact sports, but the tissue peaks around the sucal area, known as the gyri, were again higher in the cingulate cortex, as well as in the frontoparietal area. associated with goal-oriented or task-oriented behavior; the precuneus, which is, among other things involved memory and mental images; and the lingual gyrus, which has a hand in it memory and processing vision. The mechanism behind gyri growth is not as clear as the water hammer effect, but there are clues. The researchers call a Study from 2016which looked at mild cases of traumatic injury and suggested that increased gyri could be a compensatory mechanism that the brain turns on to support other affected areas.

Elsewhere in the brains of football players, the MRIs detected atrophy of tissue. The outer surface of the brain, which covers both hemispheres and represents about half of the total mass of the organs, is the cerebral cortex, which participates in a range of functions including learning, reasoning, memory, decision-making, intelligence, personality and emotion. The researchers discovered that a large part of the cortex is becoming thinner, a discovery that particularly worries Kawata.

read more: A blood test for Alzheimer's is almost here

Normally, he says, it takes years and years for these kinds of structural changes to become apparent at the macro level. Some studies show that it will take 30 or 40 years before we see such cortical shrinkage.

The article does not draw any conclusions about the impact that cortical thinning has on the player's cognitive processes; The cerebral cortex has so many pathways, spread over so many brain areas, that further research is needed to map that landscape. But cognition and information processing are not the only functions that play a role. As with CTE and dementia, changes in brain morphology may play a role in the development of psychiatric disorders. The researchers point out a paper from 2019 which showed that increased cortical thickness and the growth of gyri in the cingulate cortex appear to be associated with depressive disorders.

This is quite relevant, says Kawata. [Professional] Football players with degenerative brain disorders almost always have psychiatric comorbidities. They become belligerent, irritable, violent. The student athletes are very well behaved, respectful, nice football players. But there is a neurological sign that they may be at risk for psychiatric disorders.

For now, the researchers are not calling for a ban on full-contact football for young people, and Kawata, for example, sees benefits in the game. It would be very harmful for some children if they simply went home in the middle of the season, he says. They sat on the couch all day, eating chips and watching TV. I think that's much worse than being on the field and learning. But as the professionals and scientists know, time in the field can take a toll.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://time.com/6691587/is-football-safe-for-high-school-players/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: