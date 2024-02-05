Football can damage the brains of high school students

aAs much as fans will have to spend to attend the February 11th Super Bowlthe game of football costs some professional players a much higher price, especially when it comes to brain health. Researchers have found high rates of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) a degenerative brain disease characterized by memory loss, confusion, mood swings, violence, suicidality and more, according to autopsy studies of professional football players. CTE is caused by head trauma and blows to the whole body that are typical of the sport and can lead to dangerous situations structure of certain proteins around blood vessels in the brain.

Now it appears that the risk of brain trauma may also affect many younger athletes. According to a new study in JAMA network openedHigh school football players can also show changes in brain tissue. Although it is impossible to determine the presence of CTE without performing a brain autopsy, the work provided disturbing evidence that playing the game at a young age can lead to serious problems.

It's a risk, says Keisuke Kawata, associate professor of clinical neuroscience at Indiana University School of Public Health, and co-author of the new paper. There are some brain changes that are normal over time. But among adolescent footballers we saw changes that usually only become visible in middle age.

To conduct their work, Kawata and his colleagues recruited 275 athletes from five midwestern high schools, 200 of whom were football players and 75 of whom participated in non-contact sports, specifically swimming, cross-country skiing and tennis. All volunteers were men aged 13 to 18 years. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans of their brains were taken from May 2021 to July 2022, spread over two sporting seasons.

read more: Scientists are just beginning to understand COVID-19's effect on the brain

The researchers discovered disturbing changes in several brain regions. One of the most important occurred in the so-called sulcal areas, or the underside of the multiple folds that give the brain its characteristic cauliflower-like appearance. In a number of areas, including the cingulate cortex, which helps in governing decision; the precentral gyrus, which controls voluntary muscle movements; and the frontotemporal areas, which are widely associated with personality, behavior and language. The researchers saw a clear increase in the depth of the sulcus. It is in the sulcal pits that spinal fluid can accumulate and, when subjected to violent agitation, damage adjacent tissue.

It's called the water hammer effect, Kawata says. The torque and power are more pronounced there and we are starting to see possible degeneration.

The pits were deeper in the football players than in children playing non-contact sports, but the tissue peaks around the sucal area, known as the gyri, were again higher in the cingulate cortex, as well as in the frontoparietal area. associated with goal-oriented or task-oriented behavior; the precuneus, which is, among other things involved memory and mental images; and the lingual gyrus, which has a hand in it memory and processing vision. The mechanism behind gyri growth is not as clear as the water hammer effect, but there are clues. The researchers call a Study from 2016which looked at mild cases of traumatic injury and suggested that increased gyri could be a compensatory mechanism that the brain turns on to support other affected areas.

Elsewhere in the brains of football players, the MRIs detected atrophy of tissue. The outer surface of the brain, which covers both hemispheres and represents about half of the total mass of the organs, is the cerebral cortex, which participates in a range of functions including learning, reasoning, memory, decision-making, intelligence, personality and emotion. The researchers discovered that a large part of the cortex is becoming thinner, a discovery that particularly worries Kawata.

read more: A blood test for Alzheimer's is almost here

Normally, he says, it takes years and years for these kinds of structural changes to become apparent at the macro level. Some studies show that it will take 30 or 40 years before we see such cortical shrinkage.

The article does not draw any conclusions about the impact that cortical thinning has on the player's cognitive processes; The cerebral cortex has so many pathways, spread over so many brain areas, that further research is needed to map that landscape. But cognition and information processing are not the only functions that play a role. As with CTE and dementia, changes in brain morphology may play a role in the development of psychiatric disorders. The researchers point out a paper from 2019 which showed that increased cortical thickness and the growth of gyri in the cingulate cortex appear to be associated with depressive disorders.

This is quite relevant, says Kawata. [Professional] Football players with degenerative brain disorders almost always have psychiatric comorbidities. They become belligerent, irritable, violent. The student athletes are very well behaved, respectful, nice football players. But there is a neurological sign that they may be at risk for psychiatric disorders.

For now, the researchers are not calling for a ban on full-contact football for young people, and Kawata, for example, sees benefits in the game. It would be very harmful for some children if they simply went home in the middle of the season, he says. They sat on the couch all day, eating chips and watching TV. I think that's much worse than being on the field and learning. But as the professionals and scientists know, time in the field can take a toll.