Canadian police apologize for investigation into alleged assault by junior world hockey team | Ice hockey





Police in Canada have apologized to a woman who says she was the victim of an alleged assault. She has admitted she failed to gather full evidence in a closely watched case involving five professional ice hockey players. Last week, NHLs Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube and Cal Foote, and Alex Formenton, who plays in Europe, were accused of sexual assault. McLeod faces an additional charge of assault for his involvement in the crime. None of the suspects entered a plea in court Monday, but their attorneys previously denied any wrongdoing on behalf of their clients. The charges stem from an earlier lawsuit filed by a woman who claims she was attacked in a hotel room in June 2018 by some members of Canada's junior team after a gala celebrating their world championship gold medal. On Monday, police in London, Ontario apologized for a six-year delay in the case, which they initially closed because there were insufficient grounds to lay charges. On behalf of the London Police, I would like to sincerely apologize to the… [alleged] victim, to her family, for the amount of time it has taken to get to this point, said London Police Chief Thai Truong. Having worked in this space as a police officer for many, many years, I can tell you that this is a difficult situation for all victims. [and] survivors of sexual violence. Police initially opened an investigation into the alleged assault in 2018, but closed it months later. However, after enormous public scrutiny, police reopened the case in 2022. Truong said it was completely inappropriate to explain why it took so long to reopen the investigation for fear it could jeopardize the case against the five men. He said new evidence and information gathered since the case was reopened led to the indictment and that he had the utmost confidence in the investigation team. Hockey Canada and the NHL both launched their own investigations, parallel to that of the police. At the time, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the findings of the league's investigation would be transparent. But last week he said the NHL would not release its findings until the legal proceedings were completed. The case is part of a broader scandal that has rocked the sport and Hockey Canada, Canada's governing body. In the years after police completed the investigation, the woman filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Hockey Canada, as well as the Canadian Hockey League and eight players. Reports from TSN indicated that the claim had been settled for an undisclosed amount. In 2022, Hockey Canada executives told a parliamentary committee that the organization had secretly paid nearly US$9 million ($6.6 million) to 21 sexual misconduct complainants. National media reporting later revealed that young players across the country had unknowingly funded most of these payments through their registration fees to the organization. According to the Globe and Mail, Hockey Canada also failed to disclose to Parliament the existence of a second secret fund to finance legal efforts to fend off claims of sexual abuse. At the time, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada's hockey governing body had lost the country's confidence. During Monday's hearing, prosecutors said a significant portion of the disclosures would be sent to the defense in the coming days. In the event that all men are tried together, their legal teams must decide whether the case should be heard by a judge alone, or whether their clients want a jury trial. The court has imposed a ban on publicly identifying the alleged victim. The men must appear in court again on April 30.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/feb/05/canada-police-apologize-over-investigation-into-alleged-assault-by-world-junior-hockey-team The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos