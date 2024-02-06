Sports
PlayHQ scoring technology is causing frustration among club cricketers
In club cricket it is common for one team's scorer to complete the scorebook in the traditional manner, while the other records statistics into PlayHQ using an iPad. The scores can then be viewed in real time by, for example, parents who follow a particular club or players using a mobile phone app. A user must later ensure that the app and scorebook are consistent.
This was also the case with MyCricket, but club administrators who have used PlayHQ this season in Victoria and for two years in NSW argue the new system places an additional burden on the thousands of volunteers who are the lifeblood of club cricket.
Cricket uses a manual scorebook for a reason. Like Sanskrit, a good scorer can interpret the book (if kept properly) into a marvel of statistics about performance and how a match is going, Cluff said. PlayHQ billed itself as relieving clubs of all that work, but instead it has put more than a century of statistical knowledge at risk. We now employ a scorekeeper to keep our books and we also have to use another person to update PlayHQ.
In NSW, Finley Cricket Club board member Matthew Whitty, who is also secretary of the Murray Valley Cricket Umpires Association, said his club was also struggling with the new system.
The system cannot handle fill-in players. They appear as an asterisk. Bush clubs are struggling for numbers and we need to recruit substitutes, and it shows in so many asterisks. It looks very messy.
It is also very slow to recognize data. If you type two numbers and the device does not respond, retype the numbers and four numbers will appear instead of the original two.
This can create a situation where runs are attributed with an asterisk, which can be recorded as scoring, for example, 1111 runs instead of 11 or 111.
CA's general manager of community cricket and capacity, James Allsopp, explained that, apart from privacy concerns, asterisks are used for unregistered players. “We're trying to discourage fill-ins that play multiple weeks,” he said. The issue of entering four-digit scores was, he said, a delay issue that posed a challenge very early in the season and was addressed well before Christmas.
Allsopp pointed out that the previous system, MyCricket, had been operational for 15 years. Switching to a new system is a challenge for everyone, especially those who have been working on the old platform for a long time.
According to PlayHQ CEO Tim Mackinnon, the system now has two million registered participants, accessible to 77,000 administrators from 16,000 clubs.
Cricket Australia charges $22.50 for each registered senior player and $16 for juniors. Of this, 55 percent goes to club and player insurance premiums, 25 percent is used to maintain and develop CA's Play Cricket digital products, and 20 percent goes to PlayHQ as platform fees.
We've worked hard to make it a truly great platform. There's more we can do to make it even easier. Migrating to a new solution is always a challenge, Mackinnon said.
Whitty admitted there had been improvement. Last year it was terrible, but this year it was slightly better.
When PlayHQ won the cricket contract, it had not yet been tested at a national level. Initial criticism also focused on PlayHQ's ownership structure and tender process.
PlayHQ was 25 percent owned by digital consultancy Codeware. The AFL, Basketball Victoria and private investors owned the remaining 75 percent. Codewares stock was purchased in late 2022 by Two Circles, a digital-focused sports agency that has since been sold to global private equity firm, Charterhouse Capital Partners.
PlayHQ's chairman is James Sutherland, a former CEO of CA and director of AFL club Geelong. Sutherland left CA in 2018, long before becoming chairman of PlayHQ.
Cricket Australia insisted at the time that the tender process that led to PlayHQ's selection was comprehensive and transparent, and denied that the former CEO, Sutherland, had any involvement.
CA justified its decision to join the new digital company by claiming that its previous platform, MyCricket, was outdated.
|
