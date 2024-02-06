Police discuss Hockey Canada sexual assault case, NHL players charged

London (Ontario) police confirmed the names of the five hockey players accused of sexual assault in a 2018 case and said Monday that one player faces two charges.

Devils from New Jersey forward Michael McLeod is facing the two charges. The others facing a single charge of sexual abuse are Philadelphia Flyers goalkeeper Carter HartDevil defender Cal Foot, Calgary flames forward Dillon Dube and former Ottawa Senators player Alex Formenton.

These players, who are on leave from their teams, were in London, Ontario, in 2018 at a Hockey Canada gala celebrating the gold medal-winning World Junior Championship team.

“After the event, the suspect and several teammates met the victim at a downtown bar and later invited her to a hotel room, where the assault by the now charged individuals took place,” police chief Thai Truong said at a news conference.

The police's initial investigation closed in February 2019 without any charges. It reopened in July 2022, two months after Canadian network TSN reported in May that Hockey Canada paid an undisclosed settlement to a woman who alleged in a $3.55 million lawsuit that she was sexually assaulted by eight players in a hotel room .

“On behalf of the London Police Service, I would like to sincerely apologize to the victim and her family for the amount of time it has taken to get to this point,” Truong said.

What else did the police say?

They said they could not discuss the evidence in the case or the assessment of the department's initial investigation because the matter is before the courts.

Detective Sgt. Katherine Dann of the police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit said additional witnesses have been spoken to and additional evidence collected beginning in 2022.

“I can confirm that some of this evidence was not available when the investigation concluded in 2019,” she said. “This is one investigation, not two. The evidence collected in 2018 and 2019 was used in combination with newly collected evidence to establish reasonable and probable grounds to charge these five individuals with sexual assault.”

She also explained the second charge against McLeod as his involvement in the crime.

“The only charge he is charged relates to his own actions and the party to the charge relates to assisting another person in the commission of the crime,” she said before adding that she could not provide details to give.

Hockey Canada launched an independent investigation in 2022, as did the NHL. Both investigations have been completed, although the findings have not yet been released.

Dann said the multiple investigations “complicated the case.”

Although the woman named eight players in her lawsuit, Dann said, “We have set forth the charges for which we have reasonable grounds at this time.”

Where is the lawsuit?

The first court hearing in the case was Monday and the next hearing will be April 30, according to the Associated Press.

Prosecutors obtained an injunction to protect the identity of the woman and those of two witnesses.

Lawyers told the AP that their clients are not guilty and will defend themselves against the charges.

What did NHL commissioner Gary Bettman say during All-Star weekend?

Bettman described the “alleged conduct” in the case as “appalling, reprehensible, heinous and unacceptable.”

The league's independent investigator spoke to every member of the 2018 team but was not allowed to speak to the woman, he said.

Bettman said the league will not release its findings while the case is ongoing and will decide on a response only after the lawsuit is completed.

He noted that the four NHL players are on leave and will be free agents at the end of the season.

“I'd be surprised if they play while this is pending,” Bettman said.

What did Hockey Canada say?

The 2022 TSN report sparked a major uproar at Hockey Canada. The organization said on Monday that it has been cooperating with London police and will continue to do so, but that it would not comment during the legal process.

An external report was completed, but an appeal was lodged in November. Until that is known, all players on the 2018 National Junior Team are ineligible to play, coach, officiate or volunteer with HockeyCanada-approved programs.

Hockey Canada said it needs training on sexual violence and consent and has taken other steps.

HockeyCanada recognizes that we have been too slow to act in the past and that to achieve the meaningful change Canadians expect from us, we must work diligently and urgently to ensure we take the necessary steps to regain their trust , and providing all participants with a safe, welcoming and inclusive environment on and off the ice, said Katherine Henderson, president and CEO.

