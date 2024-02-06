Sports
Kyodo News Digest: February 6, 2024
Photo taken in Tokyo on February 5, 2024, shows the Japanese Parliament Building as snow falls. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo
The following is the most recent list of selected news summaries from Kyodo News.
———-
Japanese household spending fell by 2.5% in December compared to a year earlier
TOKYO – Japanese household spending fell 2.5 percent in December from a year earlier, falling for the tenth straight month, government data showed on Tuesday.
Households of two or more people spent an average of 329,518 yen ($2,200), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.
———-
The Prime Ministers of Japan and Italy agree to join hands for the success of the G7 summit
TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni agreed Monday to work together to ensure the success of the Group of Seven summit in June, with Italy taking over Japan's presidency this year.
During their talks in Tokyo, the two leaders discussed the outcomes of the G7 summit held in Kishida's home constituency of Hiroshima in May 2023, including establishing rules to prevent the misuse of artificial intelligence technology.
———-
Heavy snowfall hits the Tokyo region and traffic is disrupted
TOKYO – Tokyo and neighboring areas were hit by snowfall on Monday, disrupting public transport and prompting Japan's weather agency to issue a heavy snowfall warning in the capital.
For the first time since February 2022, snow accumulation of at least 1 centimeter was measured in the central Tokyo area. It was also the first time in about a year that a heavy snowfall warning was issued for Tokyo's 23 wards.
———-
China hands down a suspended death sentence to an Australian writer for espionage
BEIJING – Yang Hengjun, a Chinese-Australian blogger who has been held in China on espionage charges since 2019, was given a suspended death sentence in Beijing on Monday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Canberra was “shocked” that Yang was given the death penalty, which could be commuted to life imprisonment after two years if he does not commit serious crimes.
———-
British King Charles has cancer
LONDON – Britain's King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer and will abstain from public duties, Buckingham Palace said Monday, without disclosing the type and stage of the disease.
“His Majesty has today begun a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public duties,” the Royal House said in a statement.
———-
The American public health organization CDC establishes an office in Tokyo
TOKYO — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention opened a regional office in Tokyo on Monday, aiming to improve cooperation with Japan and other Asian countries to better tackle possible future pandemics after COVID-19.
US Public Health Service Chief Mandy Cohen and Japanese Health Minister Keizo Takemi attended the opening ceremony of the CDC East Asia and Pacific Regional Office at the official residence of US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel.
———-
Toyota will halt partial production until Friday due to scandal
NAGOYA – Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday it will extend Japan's partial production suspension through Friday as it remains unable to ship some cars due to a data manipulation scandal at a member diesel engine supplier.
The suspension of six production lines at four of its factories in central Japan will remain in effect after the Ministry of Transport imposed a shipping ban on certain engines produced by Toyota Industries Corp. were produced.
———-
Table tennis: Japan chooses Harimoto over Ito for the Olympic women's team
TOKYO – The Japan Table Tennis Association said Monday that 15-year-old Miwa Harimoto will join Hina Hayata and Miu Hirano in the women's team event at this summer's Olympic Games in Paris.
Harimoto, whose older brother Tomokazu is also heading to Paris, was chosen over Mima Ito in a decision that was closely watched not only in Japan but also in other table tennis powerhouses such as China and Germany.
Video: Government does not call for precautionary measures due to heavy snowstorm in Kanto region
|
