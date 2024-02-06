Cyclonitas continue to climb in the final round of the UCF Challenge





ORLANDO, Fla. – The Cyclonitas move up another spot in the team leadership during the final day of the UCF Challenge. The Iowa State women's golf team had individuals climb the leaderboard throughout the three-day tournament. Iowa State gradually improved their round score (298-286-284) to climb the leaderboard. The Cyclonitas finished the tournament tied for tenth with Kent State with a score of four over par. North Carolina held a consistent lead in all three rounds of the tournament with a final score of 18 under par. Pammy Chookaew finished the tournament in a tie for 14th place, her best result for the 2023-2024 season. Chookaew had a consistent 73 through the first two rounds of the tournament and was able to continue with a six-stroke improvement for a score of 67 in the third round, her season low-18. Chookaew had four birdies over six holes. Freshman Keley Marx followed closely in a tie for 21st place with a score of 215 in three rounds. Marx managed to tie her career low round score of 68 in the second round of the tournament. Tess Blair And Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn tied for 50th at four over par. Both Blair and Chul-Ak-Sorn added one birdie to their total during the third round. Senior Liyana Durisic improved her score each round (76-74-73) to finish the tournament tied for 62nd with a score of 223. Lauren Zaretsky of Texas Tech managed to maintain her position in first place by shooting 13 under par. The Cyclonitas will continue their spring season at the Nexus Collegiate Invitational in Nassau, Bahamas. This three-day tournament starts on Monday, February 12 and ends on Wednesday, February 14. Team scores:

1. #28 North Carolina 279-280-287=846

2. #46 Kansas 287-285-279=851

3. #48Miami 287-280-286=853

T4. College of Charleston 282-289-285=856

T4. #13UCF 290-284-282=856

T4. #14 Northwestern 290-284-282=856

7. #34Kentucky 286-293-283=862

8. #37 Virginia Tech 289-289-286=864

9. #29 Michigan State 293-287-287=867

T10. Iowa State 298-286-284=868

T10. Kent State 291-291-286=868

T12. UNCW 290-286-296=872

T12. #36 North Texas 298-286-288=872

T14. Texas Tech 293-294-291=878

T14. Nebraska 295-294-289=878

16. Penn State 302-295-286=883

17. Old Dominion 308-304-290=902

18. Central Arkansas 307-305-298=910 Iowa State Scores:

T14. Pammy Chookaew 73-73-67=213

T21. Keley Marx 76-68-71=215

T50. Tess Blair 76-71-73=220

T50. Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn 73-74-73=220

T62. Liyana Durisic 76-74-73=223

