Sports
PFF College 101: The 101 Best Players in College Football in 2023 | College football
Now that the college football season has ended, it's time to go over the best players of the year. Here is the PFF College 101, highlighting the 101 best players of the 2023 college football season.
This ranking is based on several factors, including PFF grades and other statistics available only for PFF+ subscribers. Please note that the player's NFL potential does not factor into these rankings.
Stay tuned for the full PFF College 101 release:
- Monday: Nos. 81-100
- Tuesday: Nos. 61-80
- Wednesday: Nos. 41-60
- Thursday: Nos. 21-40
- Friday: Nos. 1-20
101. S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame battles Irish
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy-winning Watts led the nation with seven interceptions and posted a solid coverage grade of 75.1 in 2023. His best game by far came against USC when he picked off Caleb Williams twice and posted a career-high 88.1 run defense . figure. He returns to school in 2024, along with several other key starters from Notre Dame, to lead a potentially elite defense.
100. TE JaTavion Sanders, Texas Longhorns
Sanders' 682 receiving yards in 2,023 ranked third among all tight ends in college football. Twenty-two of his catches went for over fifteen yards, which was the most among FBS tight ends. While Sanders could improve as a run blocker, his receiving ability and athleticism make him one of the best tight ends in the 2024 NFL Draft.
99. WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU Tigers
Thomas' 17 touchdowns in 2023 led all wide receivers as he emerged as a legitimate secondary threat for LSU alongside Malik Nabers. Thomas' route tree isn't as dynamic as Naber's, but he was just as explosive down the field. His 99.9 deep receiving grade was tied for the national lead, as were his 12 touchdowns on deep targets.
98. CB Jarrian Jones, Florida State Seminoles
Jones was the star of one of college football's best secondary players in 2023. His PFF grade of 90.1 ranked fifth among all cornerbacks, and he allowed just a 25.3 passer rating when targeted , which placed him fourth in the FBS at that position.
97. S Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa Hawkeyes
The Iowas cornerbacks are making headlines, but the Hawkeyes have an excellent safety in Xavier Nwankpa. He was ranked eighth overall and led all safeties in PFF WAR in 2023. Nwankpa plays a variety of roles for Iowa, having logged at least 200 snaps in the box, slot and free safety.
96. EDGE Jalen Green, James Madison Dukes
Despite missing time due to a knee injury, Green led the nation in sacks (18) through nine games. His 19.6% pressure rate in 2023 ranked eighth among FBS edge defenders.
95. EDGE Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina Tar Heels
Rucker finished the 2023 regular season leading the ACC in pressure. That helped him post an excellent 88.9 pass rush grade during the postseason. With Jared Verse leaving for the NFL, Rucker might be the best pass rusher returning to the ACC next season.
94. WR Ricky White, UNLV Rebels
White's 90.6 grade in 2023 ranked third among all receivers in college football. His 1,487 receiving yards also ranked third, behind only Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze, who make up two of the top 10 players on this list.
93. EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama Crimson Tide
Braswell led the SEC in pressures last season (56). He posted a nearly identical statistical line as teammate Dallas Turner, who will likely be a first-round pick. Braswell's pass-rush winning percentage of 18.2% beat out the likes of Bralen Trice and Ashton Gillotte. Braswell may be an underrated selection come draft weekend.
92. RB Quinton Cooley, Liberty Flames
Cooley's 92.7 grade ranked third among FBS running backs last year, behind only Ashton Jeanty and Audric Estime. He finished the year with the seventh-most rushing yards (1,404) and sixth-most rushing touchdowns (16) in college football.
91. DE Chris Jenkins, Michigan Wolverines
Jenkins teamed with Mason Graham to wreak havoc on opposing offenses in 2023 and briefly in 2024. While Graham was a threat rushing the passer, Jenkins made his mark in the run game, posting an excellent run-defense grade of 82.3 for the season. Two of his best games came in the College Football Playoff against Alabama and Washington.
90. C Drake Nugent, Michigan Wolverines
According to Nugent, he finished the season as the most valuable center in college football PFF's win above average stat. The Stanford transfer was one of only six Power Five centers to average more than 75.0 points in both pass protection and run blocking.
89. OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas Longhorns
Banks, who has proven himself to be elite in pass protection all season, has posted a pass blocking grade above 80.0 in nine of his 14 games. His seasonlong 86.8 pass-blocking grade ranked eighth in college football, and he owned the highest grade as of Week 8. Banks enters 2024 as the top returning pass protector in college football.
88. WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Restrepo dominated from the slot in 2023, and his grade of 89.0 was a top-15 among all receivers in the country. Fifty-three of his receptions went for a first down or a touchdown, ranking tied for seventh among Power Five receivers.
87. CB Josh Wallace, Michigan Wolverines
Wallace, Michigan's third triumvirate of outstanding cornerbacks, didn't record an interception this season, but he also had just one game in which he allowed more than 30 yards in coverage. As of Week 10, Wallace led the Wolverines with an 80.6 coverage grade.
86. S Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State Beavers
Oladapo's 88.3 grade ranked fifth among college football safeties this year. He also led the Power Five with a run-defense grade of 91.3. Oladapo was mentioned PFF first team All-American for his efforts in 2023.
85. WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina Gamecocks
Legette finished the 2023 regular season with 1,255 receiving yards, seventh-highest in the FBS. His size and speed made him an explosive threat in the field. On throws targeted 10 or more yards down the field, Legette's 97.7 receiving grade led all FBS wide receivers. He was South Carolina's clear best option, and no other Gamecocks wide receiver recorded 300 receiving yards.
84. CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia Bulldogs
Opposing quarterbacks failed to find much success attacking Lassiter this past year. He allowed just 0.35 yards per snap in coverage, the fourth-lowest mark among college football cornerbacks. He also posted a low completion percentage of 38.5%, which ranked him eighth in the FBS.
83. RB Kimani Vidal, Troy Trojans
Vidal recorded the second-most rushing yards, second-most yards after contact and second-most forced missed tackles in college football in 2023. He ranked sixth with an elite 93.2 rushing grade and recorded more than 200 yards in three different games. games, including the Sun Belt Championship against Appalachian State. Vidal has held the fourth-highest rank in FBS for the past two years.
82. DI Aeneas Peebles, Duke Blue Devils
Peebles showed dominance in the middle of Duke's defensive line, with his 90.1 pass-rushing grade in 2023 behind only Texas Byron Murphy II among FBS defensive linemen. Peebles was fifth in the same group with a pass-rush winning percentage of 16.2%. He will take his talents to Virginia Tech for 2024.
81. RB Kyle Monangai, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Monangai finished second in the Power Five overall, behind Notre Dame's Audric Estime. He ranked in the top 10 in the FBS in rushing, yards after contact and forced missed tackles. Monangai's physical running style was the biggest reason why the Scarlet Knights enjoyed their first winning season since 2014.
