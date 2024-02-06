Colonel Men's Tennis drops the match to LSU, 6-1





Next game: Alcorn 2/7/2024 | 1 O'CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON February 07 (Wed) / 1:00 PM Alcorn History BATON ROUGE, La. – Harry Collins earned a straight-set win against LSU to increase its singles record to 3-0, but it would be the only point for the Nicholls State University men's tennis team as the Colonels were defeated 6-1 on Sunday night at the LSU Tennis Complex. After a three-set victory in the home opener against Jacksonville State, Collins needed just two sets to win against Chen Dong on line 3. The two battled to a tiebreaker in the first set before Collins secured a 7-6. 7-4) victory. In the second he came out on top with a 6-4 victory. Quentin Lamothe also claimed a set win, but fell in a 10-point tiebreak to No. 2. He recovered from a 6–1 defeat to Rudy Ceccon with a 6–2 win in the second, but fell 10–4 in the tiebreak. For the rest of playing singles, Antonio Sasso was the only Colonel in the defeat to win three points as he fell 6–3 in both sets to Welsh Hotard at number 5. Lamothe and Sasso also performed strongly in doubles. Playing on the top court, the duo had a 5-4 lead when play was stopped as LSU secured the point. Collins and Kotaro Matsumura previously fell 6-3 to number 2 Omar Morsi / Gerard Venter were defeated 6-2 at number 3. NEXT ONE Nicholls hosts Alcorn on Wednesday, February 7 for a men's/women's doubleheader. The first service at the Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex is scheduled for 1 p.m

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://geauxcolonels.com/news/2024/2/4/colonel-mens-tennis-drops-match-at-lsu-6-1.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos