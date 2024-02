All players from the 2018 world junior team remain suspended by Hockey Canada pending the appeal

Hockey Canada said all 22 on Monday players from the 2018 world junior team remain suspended from representing the country at international tournaments where the federation has control over selections, including the Olympic Games and world championships, in light of Sexual abuse charges filed in return for five members of that team. That includes NHL All-Stars Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues, who are not among those charged. Hockey Canada said in a statement in response to the complaint that anyone associated with that team is ineligible to play, coach, officiate or volunteer in Hockey Canada-sanctioned programs. A Hockey Canada spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press that the appeals process, which began in November, is still ongoing. After the announcement, the NHL would allow its players to do so participate in the next two Olympic Games, Commissioner Gary Bettman The named players appealed Hockey Canada's decision. Makar has repeatedly denied any involvement in the alleged sexual assault that led to charges against Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Dillion Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton. “I've been pretty clear from the beginning that I wasn't there,” Makar said Thursday during All-Star Weekend in Toronto. I can't emphasize enough that I was not part of that. When Thomas was asked about the situation, he said: I have said my comments and statements. I participated in the investigation, and I will comment on all of that. Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly were asked about the players eligible for future tournaments, including the 4 Nations Face-off that will include the US, Canada, Sweden and Finland in February 2025. Daly said Hockey Canada had no say in who could play. in that NHL-run event. This tournament is our tournament, Daly said. It will be our rules of participation, not Hockey Canadas. Makar, a 2022 Stanley Cup Champion And playoff MVP who was also voted the league's best defenseman that season, said it was difficult not being able to play in the world championships last year because of Hockey Canada's suspension. But ultimately, actions have consequences, and that's what I was taught growing up, Makar said. ___ AP hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/hockey

