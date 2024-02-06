ACC announces weekly women's basketball awards





CHARLOTTE, NC (theACC.com) Syracuse guard Dyaisha Fair and Virginia Tech graduate center Elizabeth Kitley were named the Atlantic Coast Conference Womens Basketball Co-Players of the Week, while Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo earned Rookie of the Week honors. It is Fair's second weekly award of the season, while Kitley adds her third weekly award this year. Hidalgo receives her 10th Rookie of the Week award, tying the conference record. The ACC women's basketball weekly awards are voted on by the league's Blue Ribbon Panel. Fair averaged 33.0 points and finished 9-for-20 in Syracuse's two conference games last week. The Rochester, New York, native opened her week with a game-high 28 points with four rebounds and four assists in Thursday's setback at No. 16 Louisville. On Sunday, the guard recorded a season-high 38 points, headlined by five 3-pointers, to lead the Dutch to a victory over Boston College. Fair has made at least three 3-pointers in every ACC game this season, moving her up to sixth on the NCAA Division I all-time scoring list. Kitley averaged 24.0 points and 16.5 rebounds and shot 47.8 percent (22-for-46) in Virginia Tech's pair of conference wins over Virginia and North Carolina. In Thursday's win over the Cavaliers, Summerfield, North Carolina, the native recorded a season-high 33 points on 15-for-25 (60.0 percent) from the field and added 18 boards and three blocks to lift the Hokies to their fifth win in a row over their domestic rival. On Sunday, the center recorded 15 points and 15 rebounds in an overtime win at UNC, notching her conference's 15th double-double of the season. Hidalgo led all ACC freshmen with 28.5 points per game and 6.5 assists as Notre Dame defeated Georgia Tech and Pitt. The Haddonfield, New Jersey native led the Fighting Irish in scoring in both games, starting with a career-high 35 points at Georgia Tech last Thursday. The guard finished 15 of 25 (60.0 percent) from the field while also adding six assists and six steals. Hidalgo finished the week by leading all scorers with 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in Sunday's win over Pitt. This week, the freshman shot 51.2 percent (21-for-41) from the field. With her 10th weekly award, Hidalgo ties Florida States' TaNiya Latson for the most ACC Rookie of the Year awards in a season. Five ACC teams are ranked in the latest Associated Press (AP) Poll, headlined by NC State moving up two spots to No. 3. Notre Dame also climbed two spots to No. 12, while Louisville and Virginia Tech each gained one ranking to No. 3. 15 and No. 16, respectively. Syracuse is No. 23, while North Carolina, Florida State and Duke all receive votes. ACC Womens Basketball continues tonight with the 19th annual Play4Kay Game in Raleigh, North Carolina, when the No. 3 Wolfpack hosts No. 15 Louisville. Tipoff on ESPN2 is set for 7 p.m 2023-24 ACC Player of the Week Awards November 13 Saniya Rivers, NC State

Nov. 20 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

November 27 Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Dec. 4 Liato King, Pitt

December 11 Kara Dunn, Georgia Tech

Dec. 18 Amari Robinson, Clemson

Dec. 26 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Jan. 2 Ta'Niya Latson, Florida State

January 8 Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech

Jan. 15 Sara Bejedi, State of Florida

January 22 Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse

January 29 Georgia Amoore, Virginia Tech

February 5 Dyaisha Fair, Syracuse and Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech ACC Rookie of the Week honors 2023-24 Nov. 13 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Nov. 20 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Nov. 27 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Dec. 4 Alyssa Latham, Syracuse

December 11 Zoe Brooks, NC State

Dec. 18 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Dec. 26 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Jan. 2 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Jan. 8 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Jan. 15 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Jan. 22 Kymora Johnson, Virginia

Jan. 29 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Feb. 5 Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

