Behind the Pac-2's attempt to leverage the College Football Playoff during the latest expansion negotiations

On January 8, the morning of the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship, the commissioners and conference chairs who oversee the organization (known as the CFP Management Committee) met in Houston to finalize what was considered a formality . The goal: Addressing the final entry point into the expanded 12-team playoff field that begins next season.

In the wake of realignment and the demise of the Pac-12, it was thought that the 6+6 model would become a 5+7 model, with the number of automatic qualifiers for conference champions decreasing from six to five. (The four highest-ranked teams would receive byes to the second round.)

“I would be shocked if we don't get a 5-7 playoff,” CFP Board of Managers Chairman Mark Keenum, Mississippi State's president, said that day. “The Pac-12 Conference has asked to wait a few weeks.”

Four weeks later, there's still no movement on this issue, and there's no real talk of a Pac-12 either. What's left of the conference – Oregon State and Washington State – might as well be considered the “Pac-2.” The plucky remnants of the Pac-12 asked for a postponement of the vote at that January 8 meeting.

The two schools – battered and bruised after being left out of the conference realignment – ​​could essentially control the CFP on any issue over the next two years. All CFP decisions must be made unanimously until the end of the current media rights contract, which expires after the 2025-2026 playoffs.

As a result, less than eleven months before the 12-team playoffs kick off, the CFP is once again in the mud. It helps the Pac-2 because Washington State President Kirk Schulz happens to be the Pac-12 representative on the board.

“What I know for sure is that Kirk wants to use that vote as leverage,” said a source close to the Pac-2. “Kirk Schulz has the Pac-12 vote, and he essentially has a veto vote.”

Which indicates that this whole process isn't exactly the formality it was once thought to be. But the question becomes: To what end are Schulz and the Pac-12 trying to exert their influence? Keenum said four weeks ago that the two schools had “legal issues” to resolve.

Schulz is apparently looking for “voting rights” and income guarantees for the future, Yahoo Sports reported on Sunday.

The CFP Management Committee meets on Mondays and Tuesdays in regularly scheduled meetings.

Schulz did not respond to a request for comment.

For two schools facing an uncertain future, holding on to that voice like a life raft in a hurricane is certainly about money. Here is Why it's about money

That extra spot in the play-offs is worth a lot. Research shows that it is an extra-large berth likely filled by an SEC or Big Ten school. The Group of Five has already voted in favor of a 5+7 model, as they assumed that a reduction in the number of automatic qualifications was inevitable anyway. The original 6+6 model was based on the “Power Five” concept. With the Pac-12 gone, it's now a Power Four with the ACC and Big 12 in addition to the SEC and Big Ten.

“I think [Schulz] He is just sitting on his vote and ultimately trying to get some more money from the CFP,” said an industry source with experience in such negotiations. “He's not a fire thrower. He has made it clear that he thinks he and Oregon State need something special.”

The Pac-12 athletic departments need a boost. Washington state ranks 53rd in revenue ($85 million), while Oregon state ranks 54th ($83 million), according USA Today database. That puts them in the top half of the FBS, but near the bottom in their old conference. It also helps explain why the couple needs financial securitynowso they can continue to run the athletic departments of major conferences while they figure out their futures.

Oregon State and Washington State will earn an estimated $35 million from the final full Pac-12 media rights payout before the league officially ends on July 1. After that, the schools will fight to maintain their living standards. The pair will split what the San Jose Mercury News estimated at $260 million (over several years) in NCAA Tournament units owed to the Pac-12, along with Rose Bowl payouts and settlement money from the 10 schools that have left the competition.

However, there are still significant liabilities associated with the Pac-12 brand, which will reduce incoming revenue. The 12 League schools are still stuck with monies owed to former partner Comcast ($72 million) and possibly the Holiday Bowl (at least $3 million in a lawsuit). A decision also needs to be made on Kliavkoff, who has three years left on his contract and no conference to oversee.

“We are moving toward a settlement,” said a Pac-12 source close to the situation.

For the next two years, the Pac-2 will find themselves in limbo as quasi-independents are involved in a scheduling deal with the Mountain West. One of the few certainties over the next two years is that each of them will earn about $5 million annually in CFP payments.

Everything will be on the table from 2026 onwardsincluding (possibly) the size of the play-off itself. Do Schulz and the Pac-2 have enough leverage to implement certain post-contract considerations? “The goal was always just to buy some time,” said another source close to the fate of the two schools.

The pair can get their finances in orderby participating in a new conference. The ACC and Big 12 are the most desirable options. Florida State's aggressive attempt to leave the ACC is receiving special attention. What once looked like a process that would unfold over seven to ten years may now only take so many months. If FSU were somehow able to break away from the ACC, the conference would be so destabilized that California and Stanford could help create some form of the Pac-12 segment of the old guard bringing the west coast together. While not geographically desirable candidates for the Big 12, the programs remain hopeful.

As things stand in early 2024, it is largely assumed that Oregon State and Washington State will join the Mountain West more permanently — in some form or another — starting in 2026.

“We recognize that there comes a point where we have to make a decision if we cannot get into one of the two [power] When it comes to leagues, it's either going to be building a league or doing something with the Mountain West,” said a source involved in the discussions who was not authorized to speak publicly.

They may have to buy into a new subdivision.NCAA President Charlie Baker presented in December a new subdivision that would cost an estimated $5 million to $7.5 million per school per year to establish a player trust fund. That could be a way for Oregon State and Washington State to remain at the top of college football, regardless of their conference affiliation.

“If this new subdivision is 'buy your way,' that's actually good news for OSU and WSU,” said a person familiar with the ongoing discussions. “They may not be able to generate the money. [But they think]“If you want to play in this new subdivision, you're going to have to start looking [$7.5] million dollars somewhere. ''

Every Power Four school must make budget plans for theHouse vs. NCAA lawsuit, a potential landmark case. OSU and WSU were the original defendants in that lawsuit when the Pac-12 existed. The resulting liability can be enormous. Damage insideHousecould total more than $4 billion if the jury finds in favor of the plaintiffs.

The Pac-12 also remains part of a National Labor Relations Board complaint that aims to turn college athletes into employees. What liability will there be if the NLRB rules in favor of the athletes within the next two years and players have to be paid directly by schools? With no certainty as to how stressful such a decision would be for sports budgets, more money helps create more certainty for the states of Oregon and Washington.

CFP is close to signing a new eight-year deal with ESPN worth $1.3 billion per year, sources confirmed to CBS Sports. That figure would represent the largest media rights deal for a college sports venue in history. According to industry sources, the amount is nevertheless lower than what the CFP initially expected for its expanded rights.

“You always want more, no matter the number,” Keenum said.

It's becoming increasingly clear to the industry that first-round games won't be worth what was once predicted. (If the 12-team playoff had been in effect last season, No. 5 Georgia would have played No. 12 Liberty in a first-round game; that looks and feels like a mid-September nonconference game, with the favorite names the score.)

These first-round games may have originally been valued on the market at $25 million each, a source told CBS Sports. Their value is now seen to be around $5 million each, depending on the match.

As they stand, do Oregon State and Washington State add (or even subtract) any value to the contract?

To add to the Pac-2's consternation, what share of that $1.3 billion will the SEC and Big Ten claim? It is almost certain that the two most powerful conferences will seek a weighted distribution of those revenues in the future.They all made that clear on Friday.

That only creates more uncertainty for Oregon State and Washington State.

How much exactly is their vote worth?