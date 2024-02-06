Sports
London police apologize for delay in World Juniors sexual assault case
London's police chief apologized Monday to the alleged victim in the 2018 World Juniors sexual assault case for how long it took to get to this point.
Chief Thai Truong apologized at a news conference in London, Ont., hours after the case first went to court.
“On behalf of the London Police Service, I would like to sincerely apologize to the victim and her family for the amount of time it has taken to get to this point,” he said, after noting to reporters present that the woman who was 20 at the time of the alleged assault had indicated that this is how she preferred to be described.
“As a police officer who has worked in this industry for many, many years, I can tell you that this is a difficult situation for all victims and survivors of sexual violence,” he continued.
“It shouldn't take years and years to get to today's outcome.”
Lawyers for Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod appeared virtually in court in London, Ont., on Monday for a brief appearance. They have not entered pleas.
The hockey players were charged with sexual assault late last month. McLeod faces an additional charge of assault for allegedly being a party to the offense, according to a court document.
Det. Sergeant Katherine Dann of the London Police's Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit clarified that the second charge relates to McLeod “assist[ing]another person to commit the crime.”
None of the allegations have been proven in court. The case will return to court on April 30.
Lawyers for the players have said their clients will defend themselves against the charges.
NHL players on leave facing sexual assault charges are still being paid
The charges stem from an alleged group assault in London in June 2018 after a gala event at Hockey Canada involving a woman identified in the lawsuits as EM.
A police investigation was initially closed without charges months after the alleged incident, but after TSN reported in May 2022 that Hockey Canada had quietly settled a civil lawsuit with the complainant, the case was reopened and the initial investigation reviewed.
World Junior Survey 2018: 5 hockey players accused of sexual assault go to court
“Additional witnesses were spoken to and we gathered more evidence,” Dann said Monday. “I can confirm that some of this evidence was not available when the investigation concluded in 2019.
Receive the latest national news. Sent to your email address every day.
“This is one investigation, not two.”
Dann and Truong repeatedly declined to comment on why it took years of investigation before charges were filed. The chief said in response to questions from reporters that the question of “why it took so long will be part of the legal process.
Truong said members of the initial investigation team have not been part of the case since it was reopened.
The case of sexual abuse in junior hockey will go to trial on Monday
“I would like to make it clear that the victim in this case has fully participated in this investigation from the time a report was initially made to police until today,” he said.
Dann said there have been varying levels of participation by individuals in the study since the investigation reopened, but would not clarify who participated or if anyone did not.
During parliamentary committee testimony in 2022, Hockey Canada executives told MPs that members of the 2018 World Juniors team were not required to participate in the initial investigation conducted internally by the organization through a hired firm, and that not all players spoke to investigators.
Popular now
-
Cline Dion makes a surprise appearance on stage at the Grammy Awards
-
Exclusive: Ukrainian general wants Canada's 83,000 decommissioned missiles
Four of the indicted players now play in the NHL.
The case of sexual abuse in junior hockey will go to trial on Monday
Last month, all five player teams publicly announced they had been placed on indefinite leave, but the teams made no mention of the case in London.
Dube is currently on leave from the Calgary Flames, Hart from the Philadelphia Flyers and McLeod and Foote from the New Jersey Devils. Formenton, who previously played for the Ottawa Senators, is on leave from his team in Switzerland.
In their announcement, the Flames said Dube was stepping down while he deals with his mental health and is under the care of health professionals.
The Flames later said the team had no knowledge of pending charges at the time Dillon's request for leave was granted.
How to talk to your children about the sexual abuse allegations at the 2018 World Juniors
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week that the league would wait until the criminal case is completed before commenting. The Devils and the Flyers referred questions about the case to the NHL. Hockey Canada has not released an official statement on the allegations.
News of Hockey Canada's settlement with the victim led to intense criticism of the organization, ultimately leading to the entire board and leadership team resigning. Hockey Canada and the NHL also launched their own investigations.
Dann said the overlapping investigations made the police investigation “more complex” but declined to go into details.
Five professional hockey players charged in sexual assault case at the 2018 World Juniors
Hockey Canada said late last November that the final report of an independent panel that investigated the alleged assaults would not be released publicly amid an internal appeals process.
The Henein Hutchison LLP report also remained sealed throughout the arbitration process, which itself was conducted in private. That investigation was reopened after the TSN report in 2022.
All players on the 2018 World Junior team remain suspended by Hockey Canada and are ineligible to play, coach or otherwise participate in Hockey Canada sanctioned events, including international competitions, pending the completion of the appeals process, the organization said.
– with files from Global News Shallima Maharaj and The Canadian Press
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
|
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/10272595/world-juniors-sexual-assault-charges-court/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- London police apologize for delay in World Juniors sexual assault case
- Stock market today: Wall Street falls from all-time high as rate cuts seem further away | national news
- Snapchat lays off 10% of its global workforce
- The 2023 earthquake in Türkiye and Syria: a report on Oxfam's response to the disaster
- Turkey mourns tens of thousands of deaths, surrounded by ruins from last year's earthquake
- Kandi Burruss' 2024 Grammy Awards Dress Details and Photos
- Google invests in sports virtual reality startup StatusPro
- Natalie Smith, RDN, CSO Recognized for National Cancer Prevention Month < Yale School of Medicine
- Okanagan tennis star helps Canada punch ticket to Davis Cup final
- Freshfields hires global chief innovation officer from major investment banking client
- The Eagles will open the 2024 regular season in Brazil
- Rishi Sunak wishes King Charles a full and speedy recovery after his cancer diagnosis