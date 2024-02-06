London police apologize for delay in World Juniors sexual assault case

London's police chief apologized Monday to the alleged victim in the 2018 World Juniors sexual assault case for how long it took to get to this point.

Chief Thai Truong apologized at a news conference in London, Ont., hours after the case first went to court.

“On behalf of the London Police Service, I would like to sincerely apologize to the victim and her family for the amount of time it has taken to get to this point,” he said, after noting to reporters present that the woman who was 20 at the time of the alleged assault had indicated that this is how she preferred to be described.

“As a police officer who has worked in this industry for many, many years, I can tell you that this is a difficult situation for all victims and survivors of sexual violence,” he continued.

“It shouldn't take years and years to get to today's outcome.”





Lawyers for Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Formenton, Carter Hart and Michael McLeod appeared virtually in court in London, Ont., on Monday for a brief appearance. They have not entered pleas.

The hockey players were charged with sexual assault late last month. McLeod faces an additional charge of assault for allegedly being a party to the offense, according to a court document.

Det. Sergeant Katherine Dann of the London Police's Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit clarified that the second charge relates to McLeod “assist[ing]another person to commit the crime.”

None of the allegations have been proven in court. The case will return to court on April 30.

Lawyers for the players have said their clients will defend themselves against the charges.





The charges stem from an alleged group assault in London in June 2018 after a gala event at Hockey Canada involving a woman identified in the lawsuits as EM.

A police investigation was initially closed without charges months after the alleged incident, but after TSN reported in May 2022 that Hockey Canada had quietly settled a civil lawsuit with the complainant, the case was reopened and the initial investigation reviewed.





“Additional witnesses were spoken to and we gathered more evidence,” Dann said Monday. “I can confirm that some of this evidence was not available when the investigation concluded in 2019.

“This is one investigation, not two.”

Dann and Truong repeatedly declined to comment on why it took years of investigation before charges were filed. The chief said in response to questions from reporters that the question of “why it took so long will be part of the legal process.

Truong said members of the initial investigation team have not been part of the case since it was reopened.

“I would like to make it clear that the victim in this case has fully participated in this investigation from the time a report was initially made to police until today,” he said.

Dann said there have been varying levels of participation by individuals in the study since the investigation reopened, but would not clarify who participated or if anyone did not.

During parliamentary committee testimony in 2022, Hockey Canada executives told MPs that members of the 2018 World Juniors team were not required to participate in the initial investigation conducted internally by the organization through a hired firm, and that not all players spoke to investigators.

Four of the indicted players now play in the NHL.

Last month, all five player teams publicly announced they had been placed on indefinite leave, but the teams made no mention of the case in London.

Dube is currently on leave from the Calgary Flames, Hart from the Philadelphia Flyers and McLeod and Foote from the New Jersey Devils. Formenton, who previously played for the Ottawa Senators, is on leave from his team in Switzerland.

In their announcement, the Flames said Dube was stepping down while he deals with his mental health and is under the care of health professionals.

The Flames later said the team had no knowledge of pending charges at the time Dillon's request for leave was granted.





NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said last week that the league would wait until the criminal case is completed before commenting. The Devils and the Flyers referred questions about the case to the NHL. Hockey Canada has not released an official statement on the allegations.

News of Hockey Canada's settlement with the victim led to intense criticism of the organization, ultimately leading to the entire board and leadership team resigning. Hockey Canada and the NHL also launched their own investigations.

Dann said the overlapping investigations made the police investigation “more complex” but declined to go into details.





Hockey Canada said late last November that the final report of an independent panel that investigated the alleged assaults would not be released publicly amid an internal appeals process.

The Henein Hutchison LLP report also remained sealed throughout the arbitration process, which itself was conducted in private. That investigation was reopened after the TSN report in 2022.

All players on the 2018 World Junior team remain suspended by Hockey Canada and are ineligible to play, coach or otherwise participate in Hockey Canada sanctioned events, including international competitions, pending the completion of the appeals process, the organization said.

– with files from Global News Shallima Maharaj and The Canadian Press