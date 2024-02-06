Sports
Super Bowl Experts: The Big Game, Taylor Swift's Impact, A New Era of Advertising, Healthy Eating and More | Virginia tech news
For most people, the Super Bowl isn't just about the game. For many, the food, commercials and entertainment are the focus. Before the big game, Virginia Tech experts will be able to speak on a variety of topics, including Taylor Swift's impact on the NFL and gender bias, a new era of marketing, gambling, healthy snacks and more. To schedule an interview, email [email protected].
Super Bowl LVIII and the Taylor Swift Effect
The teams are set. Kansas City will face San Francisco in the Super Bowl on February 11. According to sports media expert and former ESPN analyst Anthony AmeyThis season's ratings for the NFL are the best since 2015. A big part of that is the relationship between Taylor Swift and Chiefs Travis Kelce. Amey says she has been a great marketer for the league and Kansas City. Virginia Tech economist Jadrian Wooten says its likely presence at the Super Bowl will continue to attract viewers who wouldn't normally watch, and will result in big returns for Super Bowl advertisers who purchased ad spots in the fall. More here in his weekly blog, Monday morning economist.
Amey points out these other headlines to look out for around the game:
-
A win for Kansas City would make the Chiefs the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since Tom Brady led the Patriots to back-to-back titles in the 2003-04 seasons.
-
Kansas City has played in four of the last five Super Bowls, making the Chiefs just the third franchise ever to do that.
-
San Francisco is looking to win its sixth Super Bowl and the 49ers' first since the 1994 season. A win for them would tie the 49ers for the most ever with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.
-
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won more playoff games before the age of 29 than anyone in NFL history, leading to talk that despite being young, he could be the greatest quarterback of all time.
Sexism in the sports industry
The backlash against the attention paid to Taylor Swift this football season has exposed for the first time the deep vein of sexism running through American sports culture, says Virginia Tech expert Megan Duncan. She explains that most sports fans develop their identity at a young age as a social bonding activity with family and friends. A change in perception of how the game should be experienced can be unsettling and take away from the ease with which the game can feel like an escape from world events. Non-male fans are a crucial source of growth for the NFL, but they often adhere strictly to stereotypically feminine tropes when trying to appeal to a non-male audience. Duncan says the industry needs to broaden its culture to include all people, including all gender identities. The sports media industry can do a better job of getting all people excited about becoming fans.
Digital marketing and more
Early planning, engagement, understanding the target audience and creating memorable marketing moments are just some of the essential elements needed to create strong brand connections, says Virginia Tech marketing and brand management expert. Donna Wertalik. Brands that advertise in the Super Bowl need to be category leaders to cover the costs, she says. It costs brands $7 million to get 30 seconds of airtime during the Super Bowl, which creates a key opportunity to reach audiences. Brands need to develop advertising stopping power and leverage the social media platforms their target audience is on. Now more than ever, by using social media and social listening, brands can track and deliver much more personalized content, which in turn delivers value to consumers. Wertalik dives into user-generated content, influencer marketing, and AI, all important marketing strategies.
Digital privacy is important to consider when brands implement marketing. Marketers use so-called behavioral tracking to understand user preferences and target ads effectively. Location-based targeting is also used with geographic location. Brands may use third-party vendors, who can mishandle your data if privacy practices aren't in place, she says.
Super Bowl commercials
A year after Super Bowl ads were flooded with 1990s nostalgia, ads for this year's big game feature appearances from major celebrities. But will you see Taylor Swift? asks Virginia Tech communications and marketing expert Carrie Cousins. Even from the stands, she's made a big impact on the big game, with advertisers you might not expect to jump into the mix due to the Swiftie effect, including L'Oreal's women's brands NYX Makeup, Eleven Cosmetics also featured are in the 'Mean Girls Musical and Dove.
Cousins and marketing expert Donna Wertalik can both discuss the trends with this year's Super Bowl commercials, the most coveted, most expensive and most watched ads on all of television, with production and entertainment values that have built an annual tradition beyond the boundaries of football fandom.
Sports gambling and the Super Bowl
The Super Bowl may not be the most heavily bet on sporting event, but it is an important time for sports betting. Last year, about 50 million gamblers collectively wagered an estimated $16 billion on the game, with roughly 1 in 5 Americans participating in some way. Given the increased attention the season has received, we may see even more gambling activity this year, says an economic expert Jadrian Wooten.
What makes this year's Super Bowl particularly intriguing are the unique proposition bets, or prop bets, that viewers may not be used to seeing, Wooten says. While the usual prop bets, such as the outcome of the coin toss, the color of the Gatorade pool, and the length of the national anthem, will still be present, this year's choices also include unconventional options, such as betting on a post-game proposal and even whether Taylor Swift will be at the game.
Dietitian gives advice for healthy snacks on Super Bowl Sunday
The Big Game is coming, and whether you're joining in with friends and family from hardcore sports fandom or just hoping for a glimpse of Taylor Swift in the stands, you might feel the need to strategize for what those in front of you collect television, they will enjoy it. . Kristen Changa registered dietitian with the Virginia Tech Department of Human Nutrition, Foods, and Exercise, has tips for every stage of your snack preparation.
On special occasions, many people fall into the trap of undereating early in the day and saving their calories for a big event, Chang says. To set yourself up for eating success on Super Bowl Sunday, consider the following general eating tips. Read more here.
Chicken wings remain a Super Bowl favorite
According to the US newspaper, Americans are expected to devour 1.45 billion chicken wings for the Super Bowl National Chicken Council. Michael Persiaa professor and Virginia Cooperative Extension specialist in poultry nutrition and management in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, says games' impact on the industry has been transformative. They have taken a part of the bird that was unwanted, turned it into a valuable product and reduced waste. says Persia. The history of the grand piano and how it became popular is an interesting story dating back to the 1980s.
The science behind hot sauce
The first bite of the chicken wing, dripping with hot sauce, doesn't feel all that flavorful, but it does have a bit of a kick to it. Eventually, that sweet heat turns into a roar, complete with a tingling face and streaks of sweat on the forehead.
Professor of nutritional sciences Sean OKeefe says the content of capsaicin, a colorless and odorless compound found in peppers, is why hot sauces pack the heat. What the capsaicin does is bind to nerve receptors in the body and cause a burning sensation. As millions of people prepare to eat wings, OKeefe is on hand to explain why hot sauce causes the heat and why long-term exposure to capsaicin could make it more tolerable for the human body. read more here.
Tips for food safety after the outbreak of salmonella in processed meat
If you're considering a charcuterie board for big game distribution, a recent salmonella outbreak linked to charcuterie meat has caused some concern. Food safety expert from Virginia Tech Katheryn Parraga-Estrada is available to discuss the recall of some specific brands, what consumers need to know about salmonella and how to keep their food safe. Read more here.
The Super Bowl meltdown
The day after the Super Bowl is often followed by a major drop in productivity after a night of partying and celebration. Virginia Tech economist Jadrian Wooten says this could have a significant impact on the economy, with lost productivity costing the economy about $6 billion. While the game may only have a small impact on an individual, it can add up quickly. Employers typically see most employees calling in sick, taking longer lunch breaks, or simply spending the day in a haze after the big game. The slump will be felt most in the two team cities. The biggest impact of this will likely be felt most in Kansas City and San Francisco, and this could last for several days as employees struggle to return to their usual levels of productivity. Read more about this topic in his weekly blog, Monday morning economist.
