U19 World Cup India vs SA semi-final live streaming: when and where to watch | Cricket





India are aiming for a record sixth title and will take on South Africa in the semi-final of the U19 World Cup in Benoni on Monday. The Uday Sahara-led team has remained undefeated throughout the tournament, winning all their matches in dominant fashion. India vs South Africa, U19 World Cup semi-final, live streaming Meanwhile, hosts South Africa lost to West Indies in the group stage and also won both Super Six matches. The Proteas have only won the U19 title once, and that was in 2014. Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Discover now! The Willowmoore Park surface is expected to provide a lot of help to pacers, who have an excellent record with a new ball on the green surface. We could see a low scoring game. Also, toss will be crucial as the first to bat teams have won only eight of the 27 ODI matches played at this venue. But the chasing teams have won only one of the three matches held at this venue. Squads- India U19: Adarsh ​​​​Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Priyanshu Moliya, Uday Saharan(c), Sachin Dhas, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Naman Tiwari, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan South Africa U19: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Juan James(c), Romashan Pillay, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka, Martin Khumalo, Oliver Whitehead, Sipho Potsane, Ntando Zuma, Raeeq Daniels When will the semi-final between India U19 and South Africa U19 of the ongoing U19 World Cup take place? The semi-final between India U19 and South Africa U19 of the ongoing U19 World Cup will take place on Tuesday, February 6. What time does the semi-final between India U19 and South Africa U19 of the ongoing U19 World Cup start? The semi-final between India U19 and South Africa U19 of the ongoing U19 World Cup is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST and the toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST. Where will the semi-final between India U19 and South Africa U19 of the ongoing U19 World Cup take place? The semi-final between India U19 and South Africa U19 of the ongoing U19 World Cup will take place at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Which television channels will broadcast the semi-final between India U19 and South Africa U19 of the ongoing U19 World Cup? The semi-final between India U19 and South Africa U19 of the ongoing U19 World Cup will be televised live on Star Sports Network. Where will the semi-final between India U19 and South Africa U19 of the ongoing U19 World Cup be live streamed? The semi-final between India U19 and South Africa U19 of the ongoing U19 World Cup will be streamed live on the Hotstar application.

