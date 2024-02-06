Sports
Could Ohio State's new offensive coordinator already be on his way to another job?
COLUMBUS, Ohio Could Bill O'Brien's tenure as Ohio State football's offensive coordinator last less than a month?
O'Brien has emerged as a more than speculative candidate to become head coach at Boston College. That job opened up when former OSU defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley left to become the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that BC will hold two rounds of in-person interviews starting Tuesday, with a final decision expected by the weekend.
Hafley spent just one season with the Buckeyes. News of O'Brien's hiring broke on Jan. 18, giving him the titles of OSU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for just over three weeks. However, that would have given him plenty of time to start working with the quarterbacks, including incoming transfer Will Howard and Alabama freshman phenom Julian Sayin, and begin the process of becoming the first person Day would delegate to overseeing committed his transgression.
He just seems like a very relatable person who I can get along with very well, Howard said about OBrien last week. Very smart. I mean, he's been doing this for so long and has done some really, really good things in some really big places.
If O'Brien leaves, Day will have to look for other candidates at a later date. Teams have already begun winter training, with some spring training starting in less than a month. It would also bring OSU back to two staff openings, as Day has not yet hired a projected fifth defensive assistant.
BetMGM Ohio BET $5, GET $158 BONUS BETTS
21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.
O'Brien, previously a coach at Penn State and the Houston Texans, checked many of the boxes Day was looking for in his first true offensive coordinator. He found someone with both extensive head coaching experience and many years of experience in play calling and quarterback guidance at the highest level. His two positions since being fired by the Texans have been as offensive coordinator for Nick Saban at Alabama and Bill Belichick with the Patriots.
Family may play a factor in O'Brien's decision. His son, Jack, suffers from a neurological condition called lissencephaly. His family is already settled in the Boston area after his season with the Patriots.
Details of O'Brien's financial agreement with OSU have not been released, although the Boston College job would likely carry a seven-figure difference.
Some of the days other potential OC candidates, real or speculative, have since taken other jobs. Former Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen just took the same position with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, if he goes for the same credentials as OBrien, a more experienced coach with managerial experience from Toledos Jason Candle, Akrons Joe Moorhead or Florida's Dan Mullen could also make sense.
Ohio State did not retain former quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis in hiring OBrien. That could potentially work in Day's favor, allowing him to combine those jobs like he did with O'Brien. O'Brien is technically the co-offensive coordinator along with Brian Hartline, though there's no indication Day is ready to give the receivers coach the play calls.
If Day can't find the OC he wants after OBrien's departure, he could also hire a quarterback coach and retain play calling duties himself for at least one more season.
However, that clearly wasn't Day's ideal plan for 2024. He wants someone who can provide the veteran perspective and playing experience that Kevin Wilson had before leaving to become Tulsas coach after the 2022 season. If OBrien leaves, Day will likely continue his aggressive approach to the offseason by pursuing them.
If you or a loved one have questions and need to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 or visit 1800gambler.net For more information. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cleveland.com/osu/2024/02/could-ohio-state-footballs-new-offensive-coordinator-already-be-headed-for-another-job.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Could Ohio State's new offensive coordinator already be on his way to another job?
- Gap Inc. hires American fashion designer Zac Posen as creative director
- Insomnia is common months after even mild coronavirus infections
- NU and Muhammadiyah receive UAE Zayed Prize for Human Fraternity
- As Conservatives Hesitant, U.S. Border Patrol Union Backs Senate Immigration Deal
- Raj Thackeray's MNS warns Bollywood against return of Pakistani singer Atif Aslam India TV
- U19 World Cup India vs SA semi-final live streaming: when and where to watch | Cricket
- Megan Fox Wears Chainmail Dress at 2024 Grammys Viewing Party
- Boris Johnson | Boris Johnson wishes King Charles a “full and speedy recovery”
- Earthquake Awareness – KBSI Fox 23 Cape Girardeau News
- Super Bowl Experts: The Big Game, Taylor Swift's Impact, A New Era of Advertising, Healthy Eating and More | Virginia tech news
- Parisians want to triple Parking rates | BBC News