COLUMBUS, Ohio Could Bill O'Brien's tenure as Ohio State football's offensive coordinator last less than a month?

O'Brien has emerged as a more than speculative candidate to become head coach at Boston College. That job opened up when former OSU defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley left to become the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that BC will hold two rounds of in-person interviews starting Tuesday, with a final decision expected by the weekend.

Hafley spent just one season with the Buckeyes. News of O'Brien's hiring broke on Jan. 18, giving him the titles of OSU's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for just over three weeks. However, that would have given him plenty of time to start working with the quarterbacks, including incoming transfer Will Howard and Alabama freshman phenom Julian Sayin, and begin the process of becoming the first person Day would delegate to overseeing committed his transgression.

He just seems like a very relatable person who I can get along with very well, Howard said about OBrien last week. Very smart. I mean, he's been doing this for so long and has done some really, really good things in some really big places.

If O'Brien leaves, Day will have to look for other candidates at a later date. Teams have already begun winter training, with some spring training starting in less than a month. It would also bring OSU back to two staff openings, as Day has not yet hired a projected fifth defensive assistant.

O'Brien, previously a coach at Penn State and the Houston Texans, checked many of the boxes Day was looking for in his first true offensive coordinator. He found someone with both extensive head coaching experience and many years of experience in play calling and quarterback guidance at the highest level. His two positions since being fired by the Texans have been as offensive coordinator for Nick Saban at Alabama and Bill Belichick with the Patriots.

Family may play a factor in O'Brien's decision. His son, Jack, suffers from a neurological condition called lissencephaly. His family is already settled in the Boston area after his season with the Patriots.

Details of O'Brien's financial agreement with OSU have not been released, although the Boston College job would likely carry a seven-figure difference.

Some of the days other potential OC candidates, real or speculative, have since taken other jobs. Former Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen just took the same position with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, if he goes for the same credentials as OBrien, a more experienced coach with managerial experience from Toledos Jason Candle, Akrons Joe Moorhead or Florida's Dan Mullen could also make sense.

Ohio State did not retain former quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis in hiring OBrien. That could potentially work in Day's favor, allowing him to combine those jobs like he did with O'Brien. O'Brien is technically the co-offensive coordinator along with Brian Hartline, though there's no indication Day is ready to give the receivers coach the play calls.

If Day can't find the OC he wants after OBrien's departure, he could also hire a quarterback coach and retain play calling duties himself for at least one more season.

However, that clearly wasn't Day's ideal plan for 2024. He wants someone who can provide the veteran perspective and playing experience that Kevin Wilson had before leaving to become Tulsas coach after the 2022 season. If OBrien leaves, Day will likely continue his aggressive approach to the offseason by pursuing them.