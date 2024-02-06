Police apologize to the alleged victim in an ice hockey sexual assault case





Reuters Police Chief Thai Troung (R) with Sergeant Katherine Dan. Mr. Troung apologized for the time it took to file the charges Canadian police have apologized for the length of time it took to bring charges against five ice hockey players accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2018. Police in London, Ontario last week filed charges against four National Hockey League (NHL) players and one former player. An investigation into the case found evidence that was “not available” during an initial investigation, police said Monday. All five have denied wrongdoing and say they will plead not guilty. The five were members of Canada's World Junior hockey team when the alleged attack occurred. At a news conference Monday, police chief Thai Troung said: “I sincerely apologize to the victim and the family for the amount of time it has taken to reach this point.” “I'm really not happy about this,” he said. Police closed an initial investigation into the alleged assault in 2019 and no charges were filed, but the file was reopened three years later when the case came under public scrutiny in Canada. Sergeant Katherine Dann, who led the case review, said her department found there were “additional steps that could have been taken to advance the investigation.” On Monday, the players' lawyers appeared for the first time on behalf of their clients before a court in London. None of the players showed up. Prosecutors also requested a publication ban on the identities of the victim and two witnesses in the case. All five players face one charge of sexual assault. Player Mike McLeod is also charged with aiding and abetting the offence. The four players in the NHL are Mr McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers and Dillon Dub of the Calgary Flames. The fifth is ex-NHL player Alex Formenton. Until his arrest, Mr Formenton played for the Swiss hockey club Ambri-Piotta. They are on leave from their teams pending the outcome of the case. When asked if charges could be filed against more players, Sergeant Dann said: “We have made changes for all parties where we have reasonable grounds to do so.” In 2022, the woman at the center of the case filed a lawsuit against Hockey Canada — which operates programs and teams in the country, from entry level to the world championships and the Olympics — claiming she was attacked by eight players. in a hotel room in July 2018. In May, sports network TSN revealed that Hockey Canada had quietly reached a settlement with the woman. The revelation was met with national outrage in Canada, causing the organization to lose federal funding and several high-profile sponsorship deals. When asked why it took almost six years for the police to file a report and whether the police failed in the initial investigation, Mr Troung declined to explain further, saying it could jeopardize the investigation. “Why it took so long will be part of the proceedings,” he said. The NHL also launched its own investigation, which has since been completed, but commissioner Gary Bettman has said the conclusions will not be made public as the matter is now in court. Speaking to reporters on Friday during NHL All-Star weekend in Toronto, Mr. Bettman added that the NHL players, who are all free agents as of the end of the current season, will no longer be with their teams if the test begins. “At this stage, the most responsible and sensible thing we can do is wait for the conclusion of the legal proceedings,” Bettman said. He also called the allegations “abhorrent” and defended the sport in light of the allegations. “This is not representative of what's happening in our game,” Bettman said. “We want people to know that our game is inclusive, welcoming and safe.” The players' next performance is scheduled for April 30. Under Canadian law, a conviction for sexual abuse carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

