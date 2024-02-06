USC's JuJu Watkins takes home the National, Pac-12 Womens Basketball Weekly Awards





Women's Basketball | February 5, 2024 After scoring 80 points in the USC women's basketball team's sweep of Stanford and Cal, JuJu Watkins has added even more awards to its list of honors for the first season. Her USC-record 51 points scored over No. 4 Stanford was the most by any player in the country this season, and the most ever surrendered by the Cardinal. Two days later, she would coolly score 29 to help defeat the Golden Bears. For her dazzling efforts with the Women of Troy, Watkins has been named the Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week, ESPN's Player of the Week and the Pac-12 Player of the Week . She also has her 11th selection as Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. Not only has Watkins broken the previous Pac-12 record for Freshman of the Week selections, she is now the only player to win the Player and Freshman awards more than once per season. Her historic season is still underway with the 16-4 Trojans, who are now back in the Associated Press top 10 and ranked No. 10 in the country this week. Here's a look at some of Watkins' impactful work with USC last week: – USC's win over No. 4 Stanford and win over Cal marked the Trojans' first winning road trip through Bay Area schools since the 2000-01 season.

– With her 51 points at Stanford, Watkins set the USC record for most points scored by a Trojan in a game, beating Cherie Nelson's previous record of 50 points against Cal on March 11, 1989.

– Watkins' 51 points are the most scored by any Division I women's player this season.

– Watkins now has seven games of 30 or more points this season, the most such games against a Trojan since Nelson had eight as a senior in 1988-89.

– With 11 rebounds at Stanford, Watkins recorded her fourth double-double.

– Watkins' 25 first-half points at Stanford were the most she has scored in a half this season.

– Her 51 points are the second-most points ever scored by a Pac-12 player in a single game.

– She is the first player to score 50 points against a top 5 opponent in the past 25 seasons.

– She is also the first Pac-12 player to score more than 40 points in a game this season.

– USC's win over Stanford was its first at Maples Pavilion since the 2000-01 season.

– USC has now defeated three top-10 opponents this season.

– USC held Stanford to a season-low 31.6 percent from the floor and a season-low 58 points.

– USC snapped Stanford's 27-game home conference winning streak.

– With a game-high of 29 points vs. Cal has Watkins now leading USC in scoring in 18 of the 19 games she has played.

– Also at Cal, Watkins was perfect from the free throw line (3-for-3) for the eighth time this season.

– USC's comeback from a 13-point deficit to Cal was the biggest winning comeback this season.

– USC's win also marked the first time the Trojans came back to win after trailing into the fourth quarter. Watkins and the Women of Troy are back at Galen Center this week to host the Arizona schools. USC will face the Sun Devils for the first time on Friday (Feb. 9) at 7 p.m., followed by a meeting on Monday (Feb. 12) with the Wildcats at 6 p.m.

