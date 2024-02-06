Sports
He needs to play some cricket and come back: Rahul Dravid on Ishan Kishan's path back to Team India | Cricket news
After India defeated England by 108 runs in the second Test to level the five-Test series at 1-1, head coach Rahul Dravid was again asked about Ishan Kishan's path back to the Indian team.
The wicketkeeper has not played for India since November and had asked the team management for a break midway through the South African tour in December due to personal reasons. He has not played for Jharkhand in the ongoing Ranji Trophy since then.
But with Rishabh Pant out of action due to his long-term injury and KS Bharat struggling with the bat, the focus has understandably returned to Ishan.
“There is a way back for everyone. I don't want to dwell on the Ishan Kishan point. I tried to explain this as best I could, the point was that he had asked for a break, we were happy to give him that break,” Dravid said at his post-match press conference after India's win on Monday.
“If he is ready, I didn't say he has to play domestic cricket. I said when he is ready, he should play some cricket and come back. The choice is his. We are not forcing him to do anything,” he added. “We are in contact with him, it is not that we have not been in contact. He hasn't started playing well yet, so we can't think about that at the moment. Because you know he might not be ready yet. He decides when he wants to be ready. We have options with Rishabh injured and all. “I am sure voters will weigh all options,” he said.
Bharat could only score 23 runs across the two innings in the second Test, adding to his total of 69 runs from the first Test.
Talking about Bharat, Dravid said: “Disappointed is a strong word (for his batting form). I wouldn't use that word. Sometimes young players need time to develop. They grow at their own pace. Yeah, I mean, as a coach you want players to seize opportunities. His goalkeeping was good, he will also agree that he could have done better with the bat,” the head coach said.
The Indian think tank will have more than a week to decide their XI for the third Test in Rajkot. While there will be some interest in the injury status of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the second Test, Virat Kohli's comeback is the issue that will grab major attention in the coming days. The star batsman opted to skip the first two Tests due to “personal reasons”.
